Cleveland Browns players injured: Full list feat. Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb ahead of playoffs

The Cleveland Browns completed one of the greatest stories of the regular season on Sunday, with the team resting their key starters ahead of the postseason run. With an 11-6 record, the Browns were able to lock the fifth seed and be the first wild card team, even as they started four different quarterbacks during the season.

The quarterback position is just a microcosm of how bad things were for the Browns regarding their injuries. It's a testament to Kevin Stefanski's qualities as a head coach that he still led one of the best teams in the league even as many star players were lost due to injuries.

Check out which players are on the injured reserve as the Cleveland Browns prepare for the stretch run:

List of injured Cleveland Browns players:

Quarterback Deshaun Watson: Right shoulder injury, was placed on the injured reserve on November 15. Won't return for the playoffs.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Watson's backup was placed on the injured reserve on December 26. His hip injury demanded surgery and he'll also be out until 2024.

Running back Nick Chubb: Chubb suffered a grueling knee injury during Week 2, tore his ACL and MCL and did not come back. He's expected to be healthy for 2024.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin: Like Chubb, the season ended prematurely for Conklin with a knee injury. The star offensive tackle is expected to be fully healthy for the next season.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.: Tragedy struck for the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, with Wills and his backup both going on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones: Jones suffered the same fate as Wills and couldn't keep his place on the team.

Safety Rodney McLeod: The veteran safety lost the second half of the season with a bicep injury.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst: On the same day when Wills and Jones suffered knee injuries, Hurst tore his pectoral and was also lost for the season.

Linebacker Anthony Walker: The linebacker went into injured reserve right before Week 18's game with a knee injury.