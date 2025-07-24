Cleveland Browns QB stats tracker (23 July): Shedeur Sanders struggles poorly as Dillon Gabriel stands out in QB room of four

The Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback battle is a four-way contest between rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. The team took to the field for the first time in training camp on Wednesday, marking the start of what is arguably the most eagerly awaited quarterback battle of the offseason.Even though most fans don't focus on practice statistics, it is expected that coach Kevin Stefanski may be influenced by these quarterbacks' preseason and training camp performances when it's time to choose who will start for Cleveland this season.Below, we have provided an account of the number of passes completed by Sanders, Gabriel, Flacco and Pickett during team drills at Cleveland's first training camp practice on Wednesday, as reported by ESPN Cleveland:Joe Flacco: 5-for-5, 0 touchdown, 0 interceptionsShedeur Sanders: 3-for-8, 0 touchdown, 0 interceptionsKenny Pickett: 6-for-7, 0 touchdown, 0 interceptionsJoe Flacco: 6-for-7, one touchdown, 0 interceptionsA sample size of eight throws is likely inadequate, and it's unknown if any of the incompletions Sanders made were caused by drops on the part of receivers, but based on Wednesday's figures alone, it appears the fifth-round pick struggled at his first practice in comparison to the other three passers.Gabriel, meanwhile, completed six of seven throws for one score and no interceptions during the drilling session. He was also the only quarterback to record a touchdown pass on that particular day.Gabriel and Sanders still have more opportunities to impress their coaches this summer, as the Browns will still hold more training camp practices till August 4, before the commencement of joint practices and preseason games.The team will face off against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8, the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 16, and the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23 in the preseason before the start of the season. The number of snaps the four QBs will get in each of the preseason contests is yet unknown, but they are all expected to be involved.HC Kevin Stefanski wants to make a decision on Shedeur Sanders and others early in training campOn Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski clarified that he would like not have the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition last all the way through the end of training camp.&quot;I think the big thing for me is putting our guys into position where we can evaluate them. I think they did a great job in the spring — all four of those guys. We'll continue to put them in some situations,&quot; Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday. &quot;But ultimately, we'd like to make a decision sooner rather than later.&quot;It is believed that the quarterbacks' on-field performances in practice will influence who the team will start in 2025. Stefanski and the Browns are likely to have a difficult time deciding who would start, especially since they will likely have to cut one of the four quarterbacks or re-sign one of them to the practice squad.