Cleveland Browns Salary Cap: How much cap space do they have in 2021?

With the 2021 NFL Draft just a couple of weeks away (April 29 - May 1), it's getting dangerously close to the second time during the offseason that franchise teams need to pay extra close attention to their respective salary caps.

Why?

NFL officials will be screening all 32 franchise teams' financials under scrutiny over the summer, and those that mistakenly creep over the cap limit risk exposing themselves to financial penalties and even the loss of draft picks.

Before the team's 2021 campaign gets underway, the Cleveland Browns will hope to further strengthen their mean-looking roster courtesy of the 2021 NFL Draft and, perhaps, free agency. But, like all teams, the franchise must strive to ensure it comes in below the $182.5 million salary cap set in place by the NFL.

How much cap space do the Cleveland Browns have ahead of the 2021 NFL season?

Spotrac.com states that, even with the recent addition of DE and former No.1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, J'Daveon Clowney, the Cleveland Browns still have $10,785,462 of available cap room.

As such, the Browns should have very little issue when it comes to adding rookie talent to a roster that, along with Jadeveon Clowney, already contains 10 first-round picks: WR Odell Beckham Jr; T Jack Conklin; DE Myles Garrett, QB Baker Mayfield; DE Takk McKinley; TE David Njoku; DT Sheldon Richardson; CB Denzel Ward; and T Jedrick Wills!

Cleveland can also boast three No. 1 overall picks — Clowney, Garrett, and Mayfield, to the roster.

Who is the highest-paid Cleveland Browns player in 2021?

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The highest-paid player on the Cleveland Browns' roster is Odell Beckham Jr.

The former New York Giant signed on with the Browns in 2019 and earns an incredible $14,500,000 million in salary, with a cap number of $15,750,000.

Beckham Jr flattered to deceive during his first year in Cleveland but did show signs of encouragement last year, chalking up 319-yards and 3 TDs before going down to a season-ending ACL injury in Week-7.

The Schein Nine: Daniel Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr. among NFL's make-or-break players in 2021 (via @AdamSchein)https://t.co/Mp8EdjzNUp pic.twitter.com/BN5AhRmNNM — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 11, 2021

Beckham Jr.'s rehabilitation from the injury is said to be going well, so perhaps Browns fans will finally get to see the best of their highest-paid star next year.