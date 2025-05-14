Cleveland Browns Schedule 2025: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most active teams in the offseason. They have re-signed Myles Garrett, traded in Kenny Pickett, signed Joe Flacco, and drafted two quarterbacks in the 2025 draft. The Browns seem to be pulling all the stops to have a successful 2025/26 season.

With the upcoming season a couple of months away, let's look at the Browns' schedule ahead of a crucial campaign.

Cleveland Browns Schedule 2025 and Opponents

The Cleveland Browns have an international game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Kevin Stefanski's side will travel to London to face-off against Kevin O'Connell's Vikings.

Here's a look at the Browns' 2025 schedule.

(This will be updated as more games are revealed.)

Week Date Opponent Time

(ET) TV 1

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

2

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

3

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

4

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

5

Oct 5, 2025 Vikings

9:30 a.m. ET

NFL Network

6

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

7

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

8

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

9

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

10

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

11

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

12

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

13

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

14

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

15

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

16

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

17

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD



Cleveland Browns Home Schedule 2025

The Cleveland Browns have nine games scheduled at home, Huntington Bank Field in 2025. They will face the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Week Date Opponent Time

(ET) TV 5

Oct 5, 2025

Vikings

9:30 a.m. ET

NFL Network



Cleveland Browns Away Schedule 2025

The Cleveland Browns have eight road games in the 2025 NFL season. They will visit the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions.

Week Date Opponent Time

(ET) TV

Cleveland Browns 2025 Season Outlook

The Cleveland Browns have a QB1 battle in the leadup to Week 1. Incumbent starter Deshaun Watson will likely miss the regular season, so there's a vacancy to fill.

Veteran additions Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett will fancy their chances, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will provide competition. Each of the players mentioned above have strengths, and it'll be an interesting training camp and preseason in Cleveland.

Furthermore, the Browns will have Myles Garrett for the foreseeable future. The former Defensive Player of the Year signed a blockbuster contract extension and will be key to his team's potential playoff push.

A successful campaign could see Kevin Stefanski win his third AP NFL Coach of the Year Award. The AFC is filled with top-notch franchises, but there's a chance that the Browns could make the postseason as long as they make an early start. Furthermore, wins against divisional rivals is always a great way to build momentum ahead of the business end of the campaign.

