Cleveland Browns schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Cleveland Browns have postseason aspirations entering the 2025 regular season. The Browns had a turbulent 2024 campaign, but have since reloaded via free agency and the draft.

So, Kevin Stefanski will look to get the Browns back on a competitive trajectory. With the regular season schedule out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to explore it in depth.

Cleveland Browns 2025 Schedule

Week 1: September 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 2: September 14 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 3: September 21 vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 4: September 28 at Detroit Lions

Week 5: October 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings (in London)

Week 6: October 12 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7: October 19 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 8: October 26 at New England Patriots

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: November 9 at New York Jets

Week 11: November 16 vs. Ravens

Week 12: November 23 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 13: November 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 14: December 7 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 15: December 14 at Chicago Bears

Week 16: December 21 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 17: December 28 vs. Steelers

Week 18: January 3 or 4 at Bengals

Cleveland Browns 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Browns vs. Bengals

Prediction: 19-17

Week 2: Browns at Ravens

Prediction: 15-18

Week 3: Browns vs. Packers

Prediction: 16-18

Week 4: Browns at Lions

Prediction: 15-16

Week 5: Browns vs. Vikings

Prediction: 18-20

Week 6: Browns at Steelers

Prediction: 18-21

Week 7: Browns vs. Dolphins

Prediction: 15-23

Week 8: Browns at Patriots

Prediction: 16-15

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Browns at Jets

Prediction: 23-27

Week 11: Browns vs. Ravens

Prediction: 30-33

Week 12: Browns at Raiders

Prediction: 25-28

Week 13: Browns vs. 49ers

Prediction: 15-16

Week 14: Browns vs. Titans

Prediction: 28-24

Week 15: Browns at Bears

Prediction: 24-28

Week 16: Browns vs. Bills

Prediction: 23-26

Week 17: Browns vs. Steelers

Prediction: 15-17

Week 18: Browns at Bengals

Prediction: 18-22

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Cleveland Browns will finish the 2025 regular season with a 3-14 record

Cleveland Browns' predicted 2025 regular-season record

According to this prediction, the Browns will miss out on the playoffs for another season under Kevin Stefanski. It remains to be seen whether the two-time head coach of the year will keep his job if that's the case.

