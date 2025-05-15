Cleveland Browns schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Cleveland Browns have postseason aspirations entering the 2025 regular season. The Browns had a turbulent 2024 campaign, but have since reloaded via free agency and the draft.
So, Kevin Stefanski will look to get the Browns back on a competitive trajectory. With the regular season schedule out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to explore it in depth.
Cleveland Browns 2025 Schedule
Week 1: September 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 2: September 14 at Baltimore Ravens
Week 3: September 21 vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 4: September 28 at Detroit Lions
Week 5: October 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings (in London)
Week 6: October 12 at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 7: October 19 vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 8: October 26 at New England Patriots
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: November 9 at New York Jets
Week 11: November 16 vs. Ravens
Week 12: November 23 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 13: November 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 14: December 7 vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 15: December 14 at Chicago Bears
Week 16: December 21 vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 17: December 28 vs. Steelers
Week 18: January 3 or 4 at Bengals
Cleveland Browns 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Browns vs. Bengals
Prediction: 19-17
Week 2: Browns at Ravens
Prediction: 15-18
Week 3: Browns vs. Packers
Prediction: 16-18
Week 4: Browns at Lions
Prediction: 15-16
Week 5: Browns vs. Vikings
Prediction: 18-20
Week 6: Browns at Steelers
Prediction: 18-21
Week 7: Browns vs. Dolphins
Prediction: 15-23
Week 8: Browns at Patriots
Prediction: 16-15
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Browns at Jets
Prediction: 23-27
Week 11: Browns vs. Ravens
Prediction: 30-33
Week 12: Browns at Raiders
Prediction: 25-28
Week 13: Browns vs. 49ers
Prediction: 15-16
Week 14: Browns vs. Titans
Prediction: 28-24
Week 15: Browns at Bears
Prediction: 24-28
Week 16: Browns vs. Bills
Prediction: 23-26
Week 17: Browns vs. Steelers
Prediction: 15-17
Week 18: Browns at Bengals
Prediction: 18-22
Cleveland Browns' predicted 2025 regular-season record
According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Cleveland Browns will finish the 2025 regular season with a 3-14 record, putting them in last place in the AFC North.
According to this prediction, the Browns will miss out on the playoffs for another season under Kevin Stefanski. It remains to be seen whether the two-time head coach of the year will keep his job if that's the case.
