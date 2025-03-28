Cleveland Browns Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Kevin Stefanski and Co.

The Cleveland Browns are having one of the most important offseasons in recent memory. They have extended the face of their franchise, Myles Garrett, to a record-breaking deal, they're building a roster that has the chance of returning to the playoffs, and they restructured Deshaun Watson's contract.

Next up for Kevin Stefanski's side is the 2025 NFL draft, a solid avenue to stock up on talent. Making the most of this year's draft is key in the Browns' rebuild.

With the draft less than a month away, the Browns are inviting players for a "Top 30" visit. Here, we will look at the players set to visit Cleveland in the lead-up to the draft.

Cleveland Browns Top 30 visits tracker

These are the Top 30 prospects set to visit the Cleveland Browns in 2025:

Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher, Penn State Nittany Lions

Cam Ward, Quarterback, Miami Hurricanes

Harold Fannin, Tight End, Bowling Green Falcons

Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver, Texas Longhorns

Nick Martin, Linebacker, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado Buffaloes

Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver, Oregon Ducks

Travis Hunter, Wide Receiver/ Cornerback, Colorado Buffaloes

Tyler Shough, Quarterback, Louisville Cardinals

The Browns are inviting a mixture of highly sought out and sleeper prospects. Their variety represents the team's needs heading into this year's draft.

These are the Browns' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 2 overall

Round 2: No. 33

Round 3: Nos. 67, 94 (from the Buffalo Bills)

Round 4: No. 104

Round 6: Nos. 179, 192 (from the Miami Dolphins through the Chicago Bears), 200 (from the Minnesota Vikings), 216 (Compensatory Pick)

Round 7: No. 255 (Compensatory Pick)

Prospect to watch:

Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado Buffaloes

Shedeur Sanders will meet with Kevin Stefanski and the top brass at Cleveland ahead of the 2025 draft. The Colorado Buffaloes superstar is widely considered the QB2 of this year's draft, and the Browns hold the second overall pick.

Sanders is a polished prospect fresh off four consecutive seasons starting at the collegiate level. He thrived at the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes, proving worth the hype.

The Browns' issues at quarterback are well-documented. Sanders is one of three QBs they invite for the Top 30 visit. A solid interview could be all that's needed for Sanders to become the next Browns QB1.

