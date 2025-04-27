Cleveland Browns undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The Cleveland Browns were one of the most active sides in the 2025 NFL draft cycle. The Browns opened the draft by participating in a blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who landed Travis Hunter.

Then, Kevin Stefanski's side drafted not one but two high-profile quarterbacks in Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. The Browns have made it crystal clear that they mean business ahead of the 2025 season.

After Round 7 of the draft, the Cleveland Browns made a couple of undrafted free agent signings. These UDFA moves will help fill out their roster, pending the announcement of the 53-player squad for the regular season.

Cleveland Browns 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

This is a list of Browns UDFA signings so far:

Adin Huntington, Defensive Tackle, Tulane Brent Matiscik, Long Snapper, TCU Dartanyan Tinsley, Offensive Lineman, Cincinnati Dom Jones, Cornerback, Colorado State Donovan McMillan, Safety, Pitt Eli Wilson, Tight End, Appalachian State Jason Ivey, Offensive Tackle, NC AT&T Lamareon James, Cornerback, TCU

After the draft, the Browns promptly brought in edge rusher Adin Huntington. The Tulane product recorded four sacks and five tackles in the 2024 college football season.

The Browns' front office also decided to bring in TCU cornerback LaMareon James. James spent a season with the Horned Frogs, amassing a stat line of 26 solo tackles, one interception and 12 pass breakups.

Another notable move by the Browns was to sign Pittsburgh safety Donovan McMillon. McMillon earned All-ACC honors and paced the program in tackles with 115. He added one interception, one fumble, and seven pass breakups in the 2024 college football season.

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL draft: A recap

The Cleveland Browns made seven picks in the 2025 NFL draft. The franchise added one defensive tackle, one linebacker, one tight end, two running backs, and two quarterbacks.

These are the picks:

Round 1, Pick 5: Mason Graham, Defensive Tackle, Michigan

Round 2, Pick 33: Carson Schwesinger, Linebacker, UCLA

Round 2, Pick 36: Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Ohio State

Round 3, Pick 67: Harold Fannin Jr., Tight End, Bowling Green

Round 3, Pick 94: Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, Oregon

Round 4, Pick 126: Dylan Sampson, Running Back, Tennessee

Round 5, Pick 144: Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado

