By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 27, 2025 06:07 GMT
Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2025 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns were one of the most active sides in the 2025 NFL draft cycle. The Browns opened the draft by participating in a blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who landed Travis Hunter.

Then, Kevin Stefanski's side drafted not one but two high-profile quarterbacks in Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. The Browns have made it crystal clear that they mean business ahead of the 2025 season.

After Round 7 of the draft, the Cleveland Browns made a couple of undrafted free agent signings. These UDFA moves will help fill out their roster, pending the announcement of the 53-player squad for the regular season.

Cleveland Browns 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

This is a list of Browns UDFA signings so far:

  1. Adin Huntington, Defensive Tackle, Tulane
  2. Brent Matiscik, Long Snapper, TCU
  3. Dartanyan Tinsley, Offensive Lineman, Cincinnati
  4. Dom Jones, Cornerback, Colorado State
  5. Donovan McMillan, Safety, Pitt
  6. Eli Wilson, Tight End, Appalachian State
  7. Jason Ivey, Offensive Tackle, NC AT&T
  8. Lamareon James, Cornerback, TCU

After the draft, the Browns promptly brought in edge rusher Adin Huntington. The Tulane product recorded four sacks and five tackles in the 2024 college football season.

The Browns' front office also decided to bring in TCU cornerback LaMareon James. James spent a season with the Horned Frogs, amassing a stat line of 26 solo tackles, one interception and 12 pass breakups.

Another notable move by the Browns was to sign Pittsburgh safety Donovan McMillon. McMillon earned All-ACC honors and paced the program in tackles with 115. He added one interception, one fumble, and seven pass breakups in the 2024 college football season.

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL draft: A recap

The Cleveland Browns made seven picks in the 2025 NFL draft. The franchise added one defensive tackle, one linebacker, one tight end, two running backs, and two quarterbacks.

These are the picks:

  • Round 1, Pick 5: Mason Graham, Defensive Tackle, Michigan
  • Round 2, Pick 33: Carson Schwesinger, Linebacker, UCLA
  • Round 2, Pick 36: Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Ohio State
  • Round 3, Pick 67: Harold Fannin Jr., Tight End, Bowling Green
  • Round 3, Pick 94: Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, Oregon
  • Round 4, Pick 126: Dylan Sampson, Running Back, Tennessee
  • Round 5, Pick 144: Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado
Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
bell-icon Manage notifications