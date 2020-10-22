The Cleveland Browns look to bounce back after last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns head to Cincinnati to face off against their in-state rival Bengals on Sunday. The Browns won the first meeting between the AFC North teams, 35-30, in Week 2.

But a lot has changed since that game.

The first game between Cleveland and Cincinnati was only the second pro game for Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrows. He has grown a lot since then. The Browns have also grown since Week 2, with QB Baker Mayfield and their offense starting to click.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on process in learning Baker Mayfield: "I'm learning about him each week and he's learning about me. Your offense goes through an evolution. There's a very real evolution that goes on in every NFL offense throughout the season." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 21, 2020

Both Cleveland and Cincinnati are coming off tough losses in Week 6. The Bengals had a 21-0 lead over the Indianapolis Colts and watched it disappear. The Browns were blown out 38-7 in their trip to Pittsburgh. Baker Mayfield and the Browns' offense looked rattled. Cleveland will look to get back on track this week against Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Head-to-Head

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals have played each other a total of 94 times. Cincinnati leads the head-to-head with a record of 51-43. The Browns have had success in the last five games, winning four of the last five meetings.

Cleveland Browns Season Results: L, W, W, W, L

Cincinnati Bengals Season Results: L, L, T, W, L, L

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Projected Starters

Cincinnati Bengals:

QB: Joe Burrow

RB: Joe Mixon

WR: Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, A.J. Green

TE: Drew Sample

Cleveland Browns:

QB: Baker Mayfield

RB: Kareem Hunt

WR: Odell Beckham JR, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins

TE: Austin Hooper

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Cleveland's starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. He is still expected to start, however.

The Bengals have an important piece of their offense also listed as questionable, as running back Joe Mixon has a foot injury. The Bengals have been keeping this injury quiet and have not released if Mixon is active yet for Sunday.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction

Cincinnati is in trouble this weekend unless their run defense can show up and slow down the Browns' running game. The Browns have been a machine when it comes to running the football. The Bengals run defense has not been able to stop anyone so far.

Cincinnati Bengals defense is ranked

27th in yards allowed



25 in passing allowed and 28 in rushing how id that defense legit — Barry Harris (@buckeyeguy124) October 20, 2020

Mayfield will look to bounce back from a poor performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland needs a bounce back game and the Bengals could potentially be that game for them. Cleveland's run game will be too much for the Bengals defense, and the Browns should sweep this season series.

Prediction: Cleveland 42, Cincinnati 21