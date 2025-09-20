Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 clash

The Cleveland Browns will host the dominant Green Bay Packers at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday. While both teams have been defensively astute this season, the Packers' offense has complemented the defensive line to make a 2-0 start to the season.
The Browns are 0-2 at the start of the season as their resilience has not received support from a sluggish offense. Cleveland will need the offensive stars to pull up their socks in the Week 3 clash against the Packers looking for a third consecutive win.
Cleveland Browns vs Green Bay Packers: Game Details
Fixture: Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns on Fox
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, 1:00 PM ET
Venue: Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland Browns vs Green Bay Packers: Betting Odds (via DraftKings)
Spread
Packers (-8.5)
Browns (+8.5)
Moneyline
Packers (-485)
Browns (+375)
Total
Over/Under: 41.5
Cleveland Browns vs Green Bay Packers: Picks:
Although the Browns suffered a blowout 41-17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 2 clash, they have been defensively solid this season. The Packers also boast a disciplined defensive line making the under 41.5 points the safe pick for the contest.
Cleveland Browns vs Green Bay Packers: NFL Injury Report
Browns
G Joel Bitonio - Questionable
WR DeAndre Carter - Questionable
T Jack Conklin - Questionable
DT Mike Hall Jr. - Out
K Andre Szmyt - Questionable
Packers
TE Tucker Kraft - Questionable
WR Jayden Reed - Out
G Zach Tom - Questionable
Cleveland Browns vs Green Bay Packers: Head-to-Head
The Packers hold a 13-7 all-time record over the Browns in their head-to-head clashes. Green Bay has won six of their last seven games and is on a four-game winning streak against the Browns.
Cleveland Browns vs Green Bay Packers: Prediction for Week 3
The Packers have emerged as one of the favorites for the Super Bowl after consecutive wins to start the season. Their offense has been on the charge with quarterback Jordan Love leading the lines. Love has 292 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders in Week 2.
Love ranks 1st in the league for passing yards and touchdowns and will be a nuisance for the Browns in the Week 3 clash. They have a strong defense to back Love and the offensive game.
The Browns have shown strength in their running game and Myles Garrett has been a standout defender for the team. However, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has been under immense pressure, leading a sluggish offense.
Expect the Packers to dominate the game and make it three consecutive wins on Sunday.
Prediction: Packers 24, Browns 14
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.