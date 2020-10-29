The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Cleveland in Week 8 to take on Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

The Raiders (3-3) are coming off a horrible loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 7, losing 45-20. As for the Browns (5-2), they had a close matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, winning 37-34 with a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback led by Mayfield in his best performance of the season.

Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders Head-to-Head

The Browns and Raiders have met each other just 25 times in the past. Las Vegas currently has a lead in the series with a 15-10 record.

The teams last faced each other in 2018, when the Raiders won in overtime, 45-42.

Cleveland Browns season results: L W W W W L W

Las Vegas Raiders season results: W W L L W L

Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News

With the horrible news coming in after Sunday's game that Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL he suffered against the Bengals, Rashard Higgins has to step up.

That being said, the Browns have several starters questionable for Sunday, including RB Kareem Hunt, WR Jarvis Landry, and three of their five starting offensive linemen. Hopefully it is nothing serious, but fans should keep an eye on future injury reports coming this week.

In terms of the Raiders, they do not have any significant injuries reported as of Wednesday. The only player to watch this coming week is star running back Josh Jacobs, who was limited in practice on Wednesday with a knee injury.

Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders Projected Starters

Cleveland Browns

QB: Baker Mayfield

RB: Kareem Hunt (Q)

WR: Jarvis Landry (Q), Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones

TE: Austin Hooper (D), Harrison Bryant

2020 Passing AY/A Leaders

A. Rodgers (8.51)

P. Mahomes (8.37)

R. Tannehill (8.32)

D. Carr (8.26)

Las Vegas Raiders

QB: Derek Carr

RB: Josh Jacobs (Q)

WR: Henry Ruggs III, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Renfrow

TE: Darren Waller

Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction

The Raiders will certainly be looking for some revenge after their loss to the Buccaneers. What better way to do that than win against a vulnerable 5-2 Browns team that hasn't been consistent lately?

Carr should be able to light the secondary on fire, as the Browns' secondary allowed Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow to throw for 406 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Assuming the Browns are completely healthy on Sunday, Baker will have his supporting cast (minus Beckham) offensively. It should certainly be a true test for the Browns, a team that almost scored 50 points against the Dallas Cowboys, but was unable to score more than one touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Prediction: Browns win in a close but entertaining game thanks to Mayfield