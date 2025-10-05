  • home icon
  Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Dillon Gabriel, Carson Wentz

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Dillon Gabriel, Carson Wentz

By Arnold
Modified Oct 05, 2025 14:59 GMT
Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Dillon Gabriel, Carson Wentz (Image Credits - GETTY)
Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Dillon Gabriel, Carson Wentz (Image Credits - GETTY)

The Cleveland Browns squared off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game got underway at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.

The Browns entered the game on the back of a 34-10 defeat to the Detroit Lions in Week 4, while the Vikings lost 24-21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their previous game, which was also in London.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel got his first start for the Browns, who were the designated home team on Sunday. Carson Wentz, on the other hand, led the offense for the Vikings in the absence of the injured J.J. McCarthy.

The Browns opened the scoring in the first quarter when Gabriel threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. Andre Szmyt converted the extra point.

The Vikings responded with a unique play to get on the board. Running back Cam Akers threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Josh Oliver. Will Reichard converted the extra point.

The first quarter ended level at 7-7. Both teams struggled to create much in the second quarter, but the Browns went ahead when Szmyt made a 31-yard field goal just before the break.

The Browns led 10-7 at halftime.

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Cleveland Browns7 3
Minnesota Vikings7 0
Cleveland Browns players' stats

Quarterback:

Rushing and receiving:

Kicking:

Minnesota Vikings players' stats

Quarterback:

Rushing and receiving:

Kicking:

The final scores and stats will be updated soon after the game ends.

bell-icon Manage notifications