Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings predictions, odds, and picks for Week 5 showdown

The Cleveland Browns (1-3) will host the Minnesota Vikings (2-2) in their Week 5 game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. All eyes will be on the Browns' offense as rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to start his first NFL game with veteran Joe Flacco being his backup.

With the Vikings set to play in Europe for a second consecutive week, we examine the predictions, odds, and picks for the Week 5 showdown.

Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings: Game Details

Date and Time: Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 9:30 am ET

Game: Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings: Betting Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (+180), Minnesota Vikings (-218)

Spread: Cleveland Browns +4.5 (-115), Minnesota Vikings -4.5 (-105)

Total: OVER 36.5 (+100), UNDER 36.5 (-120)

Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings: Picks

The Browns and Vikings aren't the most efficient teams when it comes to offense and the difference maker in the Week 5 contests will most likely be their resilient defenses.

While the Browns have allowed the fewest yards per play in the NFL this season, the Vikings are No. 1 in the NFL in defensive EPA/Play. With the defenses being favorites to cancel each other out, the safe pick will be betting on the Under (-120).

Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings: NFL Injury Report

Minnesota Vikings injury report

Donovan Jackson - Out

Ryan Kelly - Out

Michael Jurgens - Out

J.J. McCarthy - Out

Brian O'Neill - Out

Andrew Van Ginkel - Out

Tyler Batty - Questionable

C.J. Ham - Questionable

Ben Yurosek - Questionable

Cleveland Browns injury report

Mike Hall Jr. - Out

Jack Conklin (elbow) - Questionable

Greg Newsome II (hamstring) - Questionable

Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings: Prediction for Week 5

All eyes will be on Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel as the Cleveland offense has struggled this season with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback. However, Gabriel will have his work cut out against a disciplined Vikings offense.

If the Browns have struggled offensively this season, Minnesota hasn't been smooth sailing either. The Vikings veteran Carson Wentz will lead a banged-up offense missing several key pieces.

Expect a hard-fought and low-scoring contest between the two teams, not known for their prolific offensive plays.

Score Prediction: Vikings 18, Browns 16

