Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings predictions, odds, and picks for Week 5 showdown

The Cleveland Browns (1-3) will host the Minnesota Vikings (2-2) in their Week 5 game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. All eyes will be on the Browns' offense as rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to start his first NFL game with veteran Joe Flacco being his backup.
With the Vikings set to play in Europe for a second consecutive week, we examine the predictions, odds, and picks for the Week 5 showdown.
Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings: Game Details
Date and Time: Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 9:30 am ET
Game: Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings: Betting Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (+180), Minnesota Vikings (-218)
Spread: Cleveland Browns +4.5 (-115), Minnesota Vikings -4.5 (-105)
Total: OVER 36.5 (+100), UNDER 36.5 (-120)
Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings: Picks
The Browns and Vikings aren't the most efficient teams when it comes to offense and the difference maker in the Week 5 contests will most likely be their resilient defenses.
While the Browns have allowed the fewest yards per play in the NFL this season, the Vikings are No. 1 in the NFL in defensive EPA/Play. With the defenses being favorites to cancel each other out, the safe pick will be betting on the Under (-120).
Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings: NFL Injury Report
Minnesota Vikings injury report
Donovan Jackson - Out
Ryan Kelly - Out
Michael Jurgens - Out
J.J. McCarthy - Out
Brian O'Neill - Out
Andrew Van Ginkel - Out
Tyler Batty - Questionable
C.J. Ham - Questionable
Ben Yurosek - Questionable
Cleveland Browns injury report
Mike Hall Jr. - Out
Jack Conklin (elbow) - Questionable
Greg Newsome II (hamstring) - Questionable
Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings: Prediction for Week 5
All eyes will be on Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel as the Cleveland offense has struggled this season with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback. However, Gabriel will have his work cut out against a disciplined Vikings offense.
If the Browns have struggled offensively this season, Minnesota hasn't been smooth sailing either. The Vikings veteran Carson Wentz will lead a banged-up offense missing several key pieces.
Expect a hard-fought and low-scoring contest between the two teams, not known for their prolific offensive plays.
Score Prediction: Vikings 18, Browns 16
