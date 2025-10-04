Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 in London | 2025 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns will square off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.

Ahead of the Browns vs. Vikings game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup for Week 5

Cleveland Browns projected starting lineup

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on offense vs. the Vikings:

Position Starter QB Dillon Gabriel RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jerry Jeudy WR Isaiah Bond WR Jamari Thrash TE David Njoku LT Cam Robinson LG Joel Bitonio C Ethan Pocic RG Wyatt Teller RT Jack Conklin

Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on defense vs. the Vikings:

Position Starter LDE Myles Garrett LDT Maliek Collins RDT Mason Graham RDE Isaiah McGuire WLB Jerome Baker MLB Carson Schwesinger SLB Devin Bush LCB Denzel Ward SS Grant Delpit FS Ronnie Hickman RCB Greg Newsome II NB Myles Harden

Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on special teams vs. the Vikings:

Position Starter PK Andre Szmyt P Corey Bojorquez H Corey Bojorquez PR Isaiah Bond KR Jerome Ford LS Rex Sunahara

Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup

Minnesota Vikings QB Carson Wentz - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on offense vs. the Browns:

Position Starter QB Carson Wentz RB Jordan Mason WR Justin Jefferson WR Jordan Addison WR Jalen Nailor TE T.J. Hockenson FB C.J. Ham LT Christian Darrisaw LG Joe Huber C Blake Brandel RG Will Fries RT Justin Skule

Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on defense vs. the Browns:

Position Starter LDE Jonathan Allen NT Jalen Redmond RDE Javon Hargrave WLB Jonathan Greenard LILB Eric Wilson RILB Ivan Pace Jr. SLB Dallas Turner LCB Isaiah Rodgers SS Joshua Metellus FS Harrison Smith RCB Byron Murphy Jr. NB Tavierre Thomas

Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on special teams vs. the Browns:

Position Starter PK Will Reichard P Ryan Wright H Ryan Wright PR Myles Price KR Myles Price LS Andrew DePaola

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings depth chart for Week 5

Cleveland Browns depth chart

Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Dillon Gabriel Joe Flacco Shedeur Sanders Deshaun Watson (O) RB Quinshon Judkins Jerome Ford Dylan Sampson Raheim Sanders WR Jerry Jeudy Gage Larvadain DeAndre Carter (IR) - WR Isaiah Bond Malachi Corley David Bell (O) - WR Jamari Thrash Cedric Tillman (IR) Cade McDonald (IR) - TE David Njoku Harold Fannin Jr. Blake Whiteheart - LT Cam Robinson KT Leveston Cornelius Lucas Thayer Munford Jr. LG Joel Bitonio Teven Jenkins - - C Ethan Pocic Luke Wypler Justin Osborne (IR) - RG Wyatt Teller Zak Zinter - - RT Jack Conklin (Q) Cornelius Lucas KT Leveston Dawand Jones (IR)

Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Myles Garrett Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Cameron Thomas - LDT Maliek Collins Shelby Harris - - RDT Mason Graham Mike Hall Jr. (O) Adin Huntington - RDE Isaiah McGuire Alex Wright - - WLB Jerome Baker Mohamoud Diabate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (O) - MLB Carson Schwesinger Nathaniel Watson (IR) - - SLB Devin Bush Easton Mascarenas-Arnold Winston Reid (IR) - LCB Denzel Ward Jarrick Bernard-Converse Anthony Kendall (IR) - SS Grant Delpit Rayshawn Jenkins - - FS Ronnie Hickman Donovan McMillon Damontae Kazee - RCB Greg Newsome II (Q) Tre Avery Dom Jones Martin Emerson Jr. (IR) NB Myles Harden - - -

Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Andre Szmyt - - - P Corey Bojorquez - - - H Corey Bojorquez - - - PR Isaiah Bond DeAndre Carter (IR) - - KR Jerome Ford DeAndre Carter (IR) - - LS Rex Sunahara - - -

Minnesota Vikings depth chart

Here's a look at the Vikings' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Will Reichard - - - P Ryan Wright - - - H Ryan Wright - - - PR Myles Price Adam Thielen - - KR Myles Price Tai Felton Ty Chandler IR - LS Andrew DePaola - - -

Here's a look at the Vikings' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Jonathan Allen Levi Drake Rodriguez - - NT Jalen Redmond - - - RDE Javon Hargrave Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Elijah Williams - WLB Jonathan Greenard Chaz Chambliss Tyler Batty IR - LILB Eric Wilson Austin Keys Blake Cashman IR - RILB Ivan Pace Jr. Kobe King Bo Richter - SLB Andrew Van Ginkel O Dallas Turner - - LCB Isaiah Rodgers Jeff Okudah - - SS Joshua Metellus Theo Jackson - - FS Harrison Smith Jay Ward - - RCB Byron Murphy Jr. Dwight McGlothern - - NB Tavierre Thomas - - -

Here's a look at the Vikings' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB J.J. McCarthy O Carson Wentz Max Brosmer - RB Jordan Mason Zavier Scott Cam Akers Aaron Jones Sr. IR WR Justin Jefferson Adam Thielen Rondale Moore IR - WR Jordan Addison Tai Felton - - WR Jalen Nailor Myles Price - - TE T.J. Hockenson Josh Oliver Nick Vannett Ben Yurosek Q FB C.J. Ham Q - - - LT Christian Darrisaw Justin Skule Vershon Lee - LG Donovan Jackson O Joe Huber - - C Michael Jurgens O Blake Brandel Ryan Kelly IR Zeke Correll IR RG Will Fries Blake Brandel Henry Byrd - RT Brian O'Neill O Justin Skule Walter Rouse Matt Nelson IR

How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest

NFL: Dublin Game-Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings game will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on NFL+.

