Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 in London | 2025 NFL season

Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on offense vs. the Vikings:
Position
Starter
QB
Dillon Gabriel
RB
Quinshon Judkins
WR
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Isaiah Bond
WR
Jamari Thrash
TE
David Njoku
LT
Cam Robinson
LG
Joel Bitonio
C
Ethan Pocic
RG
Wyatt Teller
RT
Jack Conklin
Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on defense vs. the Vikings:
Position
Starter
LDE
Myles Garrett
LDT
Maliek Collins
RDT
Mason Graham
RDE
Isaiah McGuire
WLB
Jerome Baker
MLB
Carson Schwesinger
SLB
Devin Bush
LCB
Denzel Ward
SS
Grant Delpit
FS
Ronnie Hickman
RCB
Greg Newsome II
NB
Myles Harden
Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on special teams vs. the Vikings:
Position
Starter
PK
Andre Szmyt
P
Corey Bojorquez
H
Corey Bojorquez
PR
Isaiah Bond
KR
Jerome Ford
LS
Rex Sunahara
Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on offense vs. the Browns:
Position
Starter
QB
Carson Wentz
RB
Jordan Mason
WR
Justin Jefferson
WR
Jordan Addison
WR
Jalen Nailor
TE
T.J. Hockenson
FB
C.J. Ham
LT
Christian Darrisaw
LG
Joe Huber
C
Blake Brandel
RG
Will Fries
RT
Justin Skule
Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on defense vs. the Browns:
Position
Starter
LDE
Jonathan Allen
NT
Jalen Redmond
RDE
Javon Hargrave
WLB
Jonathan Greenard
LILB
Eric Wilson
RILB
Ivan Pace Jr.
SLB
Dallas Turner
LCB
Isaiah Rodgers
SS
Joshua Metellus
FS
Harrison Smith
RCB
Byron Murphy Jr.
NB
Tavierre Thomas
Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on special teams vs. the Browns:
Position
Starter
PK
Will Reichard
P
Ryan Wright
H
Ryan Wright
PR
Myles Price
KR
Myles Price
LS
Andrew DePaola
Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings depth chart for Week 5
Cleveland Browns depth chart
Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Dillon Gabriel
Joe Flacco
Shedeur Sanders
Deshaun Watson (O)
RB
Quinshon Judkins
Jerome Ford
Dylan Sampson
Raheim Sanders
WR
Jerry Jeudy
Gage Larvadain
DeAndre Carter (IR)
-
WR
Isaiah Bond
Malachi Corley
David Bell (O)
-
WR
Jamari Thrash
Cedric Tillman (IR)
Cade McDonald (IR)
-
TE
David Njoku
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Whiteheart
-
LT
Cam Robinson
KT Leveston
Cornelius Lucas
Thayer Munford Jr.
LG
Joel Bitonio
Teven Jenkins
-
-
C
Ethan Pocic
Luke Wypler
Justin Osborne (IR)
-
RG
Wyatt Teller
Zak Zinter
-
-
RT
Jack Conklin (Q)
Cornelius Lucas
KT Leveston
Dawand Jones (IR)
Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Myles Garrett
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Cameron Thomas
-
LDT
Maliek Collins
Shelby Harris
-
-
RDT
Mason Graham
Mike Hall Jr. (O)
Adin Huntington
-
RDE
Isaiah McGuire
Alex Wright
-
-
WLB
Jerome Baker
Mohamoud Diabate
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (O)
-
MLB
Carson Schwesinger
Nathaniel Watson (IR)
-
-
SLB
Devin Bush
Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
Winston Reid (IR)
-
LCB
Denzel Ward
Jarrick Bernard-Converse
Anthony Kendall (IR)
-
SS
Grant Delpit
Rayshawn Jenkins
-
-
FS
Ronnie Hickman
Donovan McMillon
Damontae Kazee
-
RCB
Greg Newsome II (Q)
Tre Avery
Dom Jones
Martin Emerson Jr. (IR)
NB
Myles Harden
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Andre Szmyt
-
-
-
P
Corey Bojorquez
-
-
-
H
Corey Bojorquez
-
-
-
PR
Isaiah Bond
DeAndre Carter (IR)
-
-
KR
Jerome Ford
DeAndre Carter (IR)
-
-
LS
Rex Sunahara
-
-
-
Minnesota Vikings depth chart
Here's a look at the Vikings' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Will Reichard
-
-
-
P
Ryan Wright
-
-
-
H
Ryan Wright
-
-
-
PR
Myles Price
Adam Thielen
-
-
KR
Myles Price
Tai Felton
Ty Chandler IR
-
LS
Andrew DePaola
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Vikings' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Jonathan Allen
Levi Drake Rodriguez
-
-
NT
Jalen Redmond
-
-
-
RDE
Javon Hargrave
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Elijah Williams
-
WLB
Jonathan Greenard
Chaz Chambliss
Tyler Batty IR
-
LILB
Eric Wilson
Austin Keys
Blake Cashman IR
-
RILB
Ivan Pace Jr.
Kobe King
Bo Richter
-
SLB
Andrew Van Ginkel O
Dallas Turner
-
-
LCB
Isaiah Rodgers
Jeff Okudah
-
-
SS
Joshua Metellus
Theo Jackson
-
-
FS
Harrison Smith
Jay Ward
-
-
RCB
Byron Murphy Jr.
Dwight McGlothern
-
-
NB
Tavierre Thomas
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Vikings' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
J.J. McCarthy O
Carson Wentz
Max Brosmer
-
RB
Jordan Mason
Zavier Scott
Cam Akers
Aaron Jones Sr. IR
WR
Justin Jefferson
Adam Thielen
Rondale Moore IR
-
WR
Jordan Addison
Tai Felton
-
-
WR
Jalen Nailor
Myles Price
-
-
TE
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Oliver
Nick Vannett
Ben Yurosek Q
FB
C.J. Ham Q
-
-
-
LT
Christian Darrisaw
Justin Skule
Vershon Lee
-
LG
Donovan Jackson O
Joe Huber
-
-
C
Michael Jurgens O
Blake Brandel
Ryan Kelly IR
Zeke Correll IR
RG
Will Fries
Blake Brandel
Henry Byrd
-
RT
Brian O'Neill O
Justin Skule
Walter Rouse
Matt Nelson IR
How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest
The Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings game will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on NFL+.
