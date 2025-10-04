  • home icon
  Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 in London | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 04, 2025 22:47 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
The Cleveland Browns will square off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.

Ahead of the Browns vs. Vikings game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup for Week 5

Cleveland Browns projected starting lineup

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on offense vs. the Vikings:

PositionStarter
QBDillon Gabriel
RBQuinshon Judkins
WRJerry Jeudy
WRIsaiah Bond
WRJamari Thrash
TEDavid Njoku
LTCam Robinson
LGJoel Bitonio
CEthan Pocic
RGWyatt Teller
RTJack Conklin
Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on defense vs. the Vikings:

PositionStarter
LDEMyles Garrett
LDTMaliek Collins
RDTMason Graham
RDEIsaiah McGuire
WLBJerome Baker
MLBCarson Schwesinger
SLBDevin Bush
LCBDenzel Ward
SSGrant Delpit
FSRonnie Hickman
RCBGreg Newsome II
NBMyles Harden
Here's a look at the Browns' projected starters on special teams vs. the Vikings:

PositionStarter
PKAndre Szmyt
PCorey Bojorquez
HCorey Bojorquez
PRIsaiah Bond
KRJerome Ford
LSRex Sunahara
Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on offense vs. the Browns:

PositionStarter
QBCarson Wentz
RBJordan Mason
WRJustin Jefferson
WRJordan Addison
WRJalen Nailor
TET.J. Hockenson
FBC.J. Ham
LTChristian Darrisaw
LGJoe Huber
CBlake Brandel
RGWill Fries
RTJustin Skule
Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on defense vs. the Browns:

PositionStarter
LDEJonathan Allen
NTJalen Redmond
RDEJavon Hargrave
WLBJonathan Greenard
LILBEric Wilson
RILBIvan Pace Jr.
SLBDallas Turner
LCBIsaiah Rodgers
SSJoshua Metellus
FSHarrison Smith
RCBByron Murphy Jr.
NBTavierre Thomas
Here's a look at the Vikings' projected starters on special teams vs. the Browns:

PositionStarter
PKWill Reichard
PRyan Wright
HRyan Wright
PRMyles Price
KRMyles Price
LSAndrew DePaola
Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings depth chart for Week 5

Cleveland Browns depth chart

Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBDillon GabrielJoe FlaccoShedeur SandersDeshaun Watson (O)
RBQuinshon JudkinsJerome FordDylan SampsonRaheim Sanders
WRJerry JeudyGage LarvadainDeAndre Carter (IR)-
WRIsaiah BondMalachi CorleyDavid Bell (O)-
WRJamari ThrashCedric Tillman (IR)Cade McDonald (IR)-
TEDavid NjokuHarold Fannin Jr.Blake Whiteheart-
LTCam RobinsonKT LevestonCornelius LucasThayer Munford Jr.
LGJoel BitonioTeven Jenkins--
CEthan PocicLuke WyplerJustin Osborne (IR)-
RGWyatt TellerZak Zinter--
RTJack Conklin (Q)Cornelius LucasKT LevestonDawand Jones (IR)
Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEMyles GarrettJoe Tryon-ShoyinkaCameron Thomas-
LDTMaliek CollinsShelby Harris--
RDTMason GrahamMike Hall Jr. (O)Adin Huntington-
RDEIsaiah McGuireAlex Wright--
WLBJerome BakerMohamoud DiabateJeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (O)-
MLBCarson SchwesingerNathaniel Watson (IR)--
SLBDevin BushEaston Mascarenas-ArnoldWinston Reid (IR)-
LCBDenzel WardJarrick Bernard-ConverseAnthony Kendall (IR)-
SSGrant DelpitRayshawn Jenkins--
FSRonnie HickmanDonovan McMillonDamontae Kazee-
RCBGreg Newsome II (Q)Tre AveryDom JonesMartin Emerson Jr. (IR)
NBMyles Harden---
Here's a look at the Browns' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKAndre Szmyt---
PCorey Bojorquez---
HCorey Bojorquez---
PRIsaiah BondDeAndre Carter (IR)--
KRJerome FordDeAndre Carter (IR)--
LSRex Sunahara---
Minnesota Vikings depth chart

Here's a look at the Vikings' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKWill Reichard---
PRyan Wright---
HRyan Wright---
PRMyles PriceAdam Thielen--
KRMyles PriceTai FeltonTy Chandler IR-
LSAndrew DePaola---
Here's a look at the Vikings' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEJonathan AllenLevi Drake Rodriguez--
NTJalen Redmond---
RDEJavon HargraveTyrion Ingram-DawkinsElijah Williams-
WLBJonathan GreenardChaz ChamblissTyler Batty IR-
LILBEric WilsonAustin KeysBlake Cashman IR-
RILBIvan Pace Jr.Kobe KingBo Richter-
SLBAndrew Van Ginkel ODallas Turner--
LCBIsaiah RodgersJeff Okudah--
SSJoshua MetellusTheo Jackson--
FSHarrison SmithJay Ward--
RCBByron Murphy Jr.Dwight McGlothern--
NBTavierre Thomas---
Here's a look at the Vikings' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJ.J. McCarthy OCarson WentzMax Brosmer-
RBJordan MasonZavier ScottCam AkersAaron Jones Sr. IR
WRJustin JeffersonAdam ThielenRondale Moore IR-
WRJordan AddisonTai Felton--
WRJalen NailorMyles Price--
TET.J. HockensonJosh OliverNick VannettBen Yurosek Q
FBC.J. Ham Q---
LTChristian DarrisawJustin SkuleVershon Lee-
LGDonovan Jackson OJoe Huber--
CMichael Jurgens OBlake BrandelRyan Kelly IRZeke Correll IR
RGWill FriesBlake BrandelHenry Byrd-
RTBrian O'Neill OJustin SkuleWalter RouseMatt Nelson IR
How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest

The Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings game will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on NFL+.

