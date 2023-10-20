Cleveland Browns Week 7 injury report: Latest on DeShaun Watson, Amari Cooper and more

The Cleveland Browns will aim to win again against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 after their enormous underdog victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

The Browns, who are currently 3-3, will face the Colts, another 3-3 team, and will be hoping that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is back to 100 percent.

This article will review Cleveland's injury report for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Cleveland Browns Week 7 injury report

The only Cleveland Browns player on Wednesday's injury report who was still not in practice on Thursday was guard Joel Bitonio.

After missing back-to-back games against the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers due to a shoulder injury, Deshaun Watson's status is slightly clearer ahead of Sunday. The quarterback, though in a limited capacity, did take part in practice on Thursday.

The Cleveland Browns have also classified Greg Newsome II, Harrison Bryant and Kareem Hunt as "questionable" for their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Hunt worked out on Thursday, but it's unclear how much he worked out on Friday, which can impact his chances of playing on Sunday.

LB Anthony Walker, who had a concussion against the 49ers, is another significant injury issue for the Browns. Walker is anticipated to participate in Week 7 after the team revealed on Monday that the linebacker would go through a concussion protocol.

Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki, who hurt his hamstring in practice on Thursday, is another player who has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

DeShaun Watson injury update

DeShaun Watson, the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, last participated in Week 3 when he suffered a rotator cuff injury against the Tennessee Titans. The former Houston Texans quarterback then sat out against the Ravens in Week 4 before missing last week's victory over the 49ers, a week after the Browns had their bye week.

Watson has looked well in practice, and he will likely be returning to action on Sunday, according to Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who was asked on Friday whether Watson would start against the Colts.

Amari Cooper injury update

Amari Cooper, a wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns, missed practice on Wednesday, but it was later made clear that he just had a rest day off.

It is anticipated that the 29-year-old receiver will play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after returning to practice on Thursday.

Even though Cooper has played with three different quarterbacks this season, he has accumulated 22 receptions for 367 yards and one touchdown.

