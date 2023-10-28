Cleveland Browns Week 8 injury report vs Seahawks: Latest updates on Deshaun Watson, Jerome Ford and more

The Cleveland Browns travel to Seattle on Sunday to take on the Seahawks in what should be an interesting game. The previous matchups saw victories for both teams. The Browns prevailed 39-38 over the Indianapolis Colts last week, and the Seahawks triumphed 20-10 over the Arizona Cardinals in their most recent game.

The Browns and Seahawks will both want to maintain their positive trend and increase their likelihood of making the playoffs with a strong win. Read on as we discuss the Cleveland Browns' injury concerns before their game against the Seahawks.

Cleveland Browns injury report

DeShaun Watson, the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, is officially out of the Seattle Seahawks matchup.

A few more players are questionable for the game, including wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., linebacker Sione Takitaki and running back Jerome Ford.

Takitaki practiced on Friday despite not playing in Week 7 against Indianapolis. His condition is still unclear because he is dealing with a hamstring problem, which is known to linger for a long time.

Deshaun Watson injury update: Will Browns quarterback play in Week 8 vs. Seahawks?

Deshaun Watson is out of the game for Sunday's trip to Seattle. P.J. Walker will start at quarterback once again, according to coach Kevin Stefanski's statement on Wednesday. The former Houston Texans quarterback will miss Sunday's game to continue rehabilitation.

This season, Watson has thrown for 683 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 61.7% of his passes. He also has 15 rushes for 83 yards and one TD.

Jerome Ford injury update: Will Browns running back play in Week 8 vs. Seahawks?

Running back Jerome Ford, who hurt his right ankle during the Browns' Week 7 victory over the Colts, was a shocking participant at practice on Friday after missing workouts previously in the week.

Ford's injury last week raised concerns that he might be sidelined for at least one game, but after practice on Friday, he was labeled as "questionable," suggesting that he might start on Sunday.

How to watch Browns vs. Seahawks: TV schedule, live stream details and more

On Sunday, FOX will broadcast the Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks game starting at 4:05 p.m. ET. Additionally, streaming platforms like YouTube TV and FuboTV will show the game.

NFL+ also offers live streaming for every game this season, including playoff and regular season games.

All the information you need to watch the game tomorrow is provided here.

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Admin, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

Live stream: FuboTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)