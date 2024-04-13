Cole Bishop scouting report: Exploring the Utah safety's strengths and weaknesses

One of the top-1000 overall recruits in 2021, Cole Bishop filled the stat sheet in a major way in his debut campaign with the Utes despite only starting the final six of 10 games played, racking up 54 tackles, six for loss, three pass break-ups, an interception and fumble forced each.

Cole Bishop started all but one of 14 contests in year two, upping his tackle total to 83 (six for loss), three PBUs and again one INT and FF each. He was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in both. This past season, he improved to second-team all-conference, thanks to career-highs in sacks (three), picks (two), PBUs (four), fumbles forced (one) and recovered (two).

Profile: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds; JR.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Breaking down Cole Bishop's scouting report

Run defense:

Charges up the alley with a purpose and is able to shut down toss or speed-option plays before they can really get going if he’s unaccounted for

Was put down into the box quite a bit and looked comfortable locking out against tight-ends in order to set the edge in the run game

Also, his lateral mobility on lead plays the opposite way and then being able to open up, allows him to push ball-carriers out of bounds that could otherwise be turned up the sideline for massive gains

Works downhill under control against screen passes and plays where he’s the one responsible to make the tackle, keeping an open chest and staying balanced

Tracks and angles towards the ball on the opposite side of the field very well, to not get beat across the grain and be in position to limit explosives

Confident, effective open-field stopper, who arrives low and wraps tightly as a tackler, but will also lower the boom from the side on guys when he sees an opportunity

The sophomore’s 35 run-defense stops and 14 tackles for loss/no-gain over the last two years were also top-five marks among that same group

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Zone coverage:

Has experience covering tight-ends in man, playing split-field and single-high safety coverages, while being an active communicator and directing traffic for a strong Utes defense

Consistently stays over the top of vertical routes in deep zone assignments

Is alert of where the defense in vulnerable squeezes towards routes trying to split two-high looks for example, to spook quarterbacks out of attempting those throws

Shuts down glances and other stuff over the middle where the second level is drawn up in a hurry, when by their single-high alignment the defense could be vulnerable to big YAC plays

Quick to close and undercut throws to the tight-end or receivers sitting down in the holes of zone coverage when working the shallow areas

Displays excellent peripheral vision and may just decapitate crossing receivers when he has a runway up to them

You see him blow through the up-field shoulder and put his helmet right on the ball to dislodge receivers from the ball late breaking towards the middle of the field

He’s a real YAC eliminator for the Utes, clutching and putting guys on the ground as soon as they bring the ball in a lot of times

Man coverage & blitzing:

Understands when he’s in control of the route and he can peak back at the quarterback in man-/match-coverage

Showcases tremendous awareness for the “play-clock” and when to close down or attach to routes that are still on the table for the quarterback

Does an excellent job of efficiently maneuvering around bodies as he’s trying to stick to his guy on screen passes, even on RBs/TEs coming across the formation

Officially was only targeted four times in man-coverage last season (according to PFF) but was only charged with one completion for three yards, across 111 such snaps

Has some wiggle to him in order to get around the back in protection when blitzed, yet he can also press those guys off, force quarterbacks to move and chase after them

Gets those arms up and forces the QB to float passes way over his head when trying to throw hot to the back

In 2022, Cole Bishop led all Power Five safeties with 21 pressures on just 63(!) pass-rush snaps, and he actually had the exact same rate on fewer opportunities last season (12 pressures on 36 PR snaps)

Weaknesses:

Has room to improve his take-on technique and ability to play through blocks with extension, to be able to track the ball simultaneously

There’s no special burst or long-speed to be hang with speedy slot receivers in man-coverage

More so just floats deep and is looking to not get run by instead of managing that space when asked to cover the deep middle

Occasionally gets tunnel-vision for the quarterback and can be at fault for vacating his area for the purpose of “making plays”

When forced to actually turn and run with vertical threats playing more flat-footed, there’s stiffness that can show up and delay the process slightly

Cole Bishop's 2024 NFL Draft prospect

When you study this safety class, Cole Bishop’s tape is about as clean as anybody’s. The question was how athletic he truly is, in part due to being a white DB playing in Mormon country – if we’re being honest.

Yet, showing up at 206 pounds for the combine, he ran a 4.45 and tested above the 90th percentile in both the jumps, along with showing loose hips, efficiently changing directions and at one point making a beautiful over-the-shoulder grab during the positional workout.

Now, do I believe Cole Bishop quite plays up to those numbers when you watch him turn and run with people? I’d be lying if I said I did. However, he’s going to give you that top speed at all times, pursuing the ball with unwavering hustle on every single snap.

I love the way he angles down against the run, his awareness as a zone defender, his secure tackling skills and what he adds on top as a blitzer.

I’m not sure if I want him to match legit vertical threats from 10-15 yards off, where he’ll probably allow guys to gain a step or two on him if he doesn’t want to commit prematurely, but playing shell coverage, defending the deep post, dropping down into the slot with tight-ends and involving him in your pressure packages, I think he can take care of all those tasks. I’d take him in the third round.

Grade: Early third round