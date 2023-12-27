Cole Kmet injury update: Latest on Bears TE for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet was listed as "questionable" going into the team's Week 16 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals due to a quad issue. He was able to participate in that game, though, and he did well.

The tight end recorded four receptions for 107 yards in the first half of Week 16. But another serious knee injury in the second quarter brought an early end to his brilliant performance.

Given the severity of the injury, Kmet's ability to play again was immediately called into question. He made a brief comeback to the match, but was unable to rejoin the team after the break.

It is currently uncertain how long Cole Kmet will need to heal from the knee injury he sustained against the Cardinals. The medical personnel on the team will assess the circumstances and give updates when new information becomes available. Following Wednesday's practice, we will also be able to infer some details from the team's first injury report of the week.

But the former Notre Dame tight end's toughness is evident in the fact that he hasn't missed a game in four NFL seasons after the Bears took him in the second round of the 2020 draft. This should offer Bears supporters some hope going into Week 17.

What happened to Cole Kmet?

Cole Kmet strained his quad last Wednesday during practice in preparation for the Week 16 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. After that, he was only able to record limited practice attendance on Thursday and Friday, and as of Sunday morning, he was classified as "questionable."

Nevertheless, Cole was able to suit up for the match and appeared to be having a career-best performance until he sustained yet another injury in the second quarter.

Although the exact moment of the knee injury during the game is unknown, Kmet struggled to get back up after receiving a 29-yard pass from quarterback Justin Fields early in the second quarter.

After leaving the field, the four-year veteran received treatment in the injury tent. After a brief period of running on the sidelines, he gave Chicago's trainers a thumbs-up, indicating that everything was well.

Although he made a brief comeback to the field, the team declared at halftime that the tight end was initially 'questionable' to return and then downgraded to 'doubtful'. In the end, he did not come back.

When will Cole Kmet return?

For the Chicago Bears, Cole Kmet has been a reliable pass-catching threat. But because of a knee ailment, he might not feature against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.

Bears supporters are hopeful that Kmet's injury isn't a long-term problem, but they are concerned about his presence in Week 17.

Although the extent of Kmet's injury is still unknown, the injury report from Wednesday will help us understand whether or not the player will be available on Sunday.

In the event that Kmet's injury prevents him from playing against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, Robert Tonyan is anticipated to play a major role at tight end. In Kmet's absence, Tyler Scott and Darnell Mooney might also see more of a part.