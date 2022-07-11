5 subpar NFL QBs who should not be starting over Colin Kaepernick

After spending six years sequestered on the sidelines, Colin Kaepernick was given a reprieve of sorts from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Although it was reported that he dazzled Las Vegas during his workout, he wasn’t offered a contract by the franchise. Instead, Kaepernick continues to languish in football purgatory.

At this point, it appears incredibly unlikely that Kaepernick will be given a call by any franchise. But with the NFL season just a few short months away, we’ve decided to take a long and strong look at the current starters that will begin the year under center. Unsurprisingly, countless franchises have underwhelming signal-callers, but who should hit the bench in favor of Kaepernick?

Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill's numbers are capable of fooling just about anyone. On the surface, he would appear to be one of the premier signal-callers in the entire NFL.

During his rookie season, Tannehill torched defenses to the tune of 3,294 passing yards. With back-to-back years of 4,000+ passing yards and a Pro Bowl selection under his belt, Tannehill has performed fine in the regular season.

However, when the postseason lights have shined their brightest, Tannehill has often performed putridly. During the 2021 playoffs, Tannehill completely stunk up the joint. With the Tennessee Titans' season on the line, Tannehill completed just 15 of his 24 passes for 220 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also had trouble throwing the ball to open receivers as he finished the game with three interceptions.

As the Titans prepare for what they're ultimately hoping is a championship season, Tannehill will prove to be their weak link.

Carson Wentz

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz.

The Carson Wentz experiment should be over at this point.

In 2017, in just his second full year as a starter, Wentz seemingly had it all figured out as he carved up opposing defenses. He also left opposing pass rushers in the dust when he was forced out of the pocket.

However, his once bright NFL future has turned into a gloomy dark hole over the past few seasons. A torn ACL at the end of the 2017 NFL season has robbed Wentz of both his athletic ability and confidence.

As Wentz prepares for his 2022 season, he’ll suit up for his third team in seven years. Overall, expectations for the Washington Commanders aren’t sky-high. And, as for Wentz individually, many are under the assumption that another tenuous season could lead to his demise as an NFL starter.

Davis Mills

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

The Houston Texans reluctantly handed the reins of their offense to rookie QB Davis Mills last season. With multi-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson spending the 2021 league year plastered on the bench, Houston struggled. However, Mills played strong as a rookie, racking up 2,664 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

With more experience, year-two stands to be a better campaign for Mills. Although, it’s incredibly unlikely that he will lead them to within shouting distance of a postseason berth.

A QB such as Colin Kaepernick could possibly be better at the helm than Mills. However, it's unlikely he'll end up in Houston since they haven't shown remote interest in him.

Daniel Jones

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

Although Jones was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he hasn't come close to living up to his first-rounder expectations.

Presently, despite his propensity to throw the ball to the wrong team, Jones is still at the helm of the New York Giants offense. After throwing for 24 TDs in his rookie season, Jones threw for just 11 touchdowns in year two, and 10 in year three. His passing yards have also gone by the wayside. Jones played decently in his first year under center, recording 3,027 passing yards. Nevertheless, he threw 2,943 yards in year two, and just 2,428 yards in year three.

Although Colin Kaepernick will be 35 years old in just a few short months, he's previously proven that his on-field presence exceeds that of the Giants' current QB. How much he has left at this point is an open-ended question. However, Kaepernick would likely make better use of offensive weapons than Jones currently does.

Marcus Mariota

2021 Pac-12 Championship

A career revival is what the Atlanta Falcons are banking on.

For much of Marcus Mariota’s time in the NFL, he’s been viewed as pretty disappointing. His overall talent would seemingly peg him as one of the best signal-callers in the entire league. But ultimately, Mariota has never been able to put it all together.

After five lackluster and injury-hit seasons in Tennessee, he spent the past two years holding the clipboard and playing second fiddle to Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

With a bit of refinement, Atlanta is hoping that some of that tantalizing talent of Mariota, paired with their exceptional receiving core, will unlock his hidden game. In the end, Atlanta will likely be saddened by the results.

In reality, much of Mariota’s game mirrors that of Colin Kaepernick. Both players have strong arms and an adequate running ability. However, it’s Kaepernick’s intangibles that could possibly make him a better starter over Mariota.

