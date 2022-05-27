3 starting NFL QBs who can be replaced by Colin Kaepernick in 2022

Colin Kaepernick is finally getting a real shot, not a manufactured show meant to be a PR stunt.

A few days ago, Kaepernick was given an offseason workout for the first time in years. The Las Vegas Raiders were the first to take the plunge.

With the franchise fully committed to quarterback Derek Carr, Kaepernick seems to have no trouble accepting a role as a backup. Regardless of his willingness to come off the bench and hold the clipboard, we believe that plenty of teams in the league can use Kaepernick as their full-time starter.

So who are those teams? More importantly, does Kaepernick have enough left in the tank to indeed lead a team to higher than expected heights? We'll give you the three teams who shouldn't only sign Kaepernick but should also throw him into the fire as their starting quarterback from day one.

#1 - Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

For whatever reason, the New York Giants have refused to give up on quarterback Daniel Jones. The former 2019 first-round draft pick has shown potential at times, but he's also shown that he would be a great backup, not a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Initially, Jones was solid. He threw for over 3,000 yards to go with 25 touchdowns in his rookie season, but his stats have gotten worse and worse. In 2020, Jones threw for 2,943 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Jones threw for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this past season. It's time to move on.

While big and physical at 6'5" and weighing over 220 pounds, Jones would be best served as Colin Kaepernick's backup.

Although Kaepernick is getting a bit long in the tooth, when last seen, he was a much better quarterback than Jones. In 2016, Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His ability to run the ball was still present as he rushed for 468 yards.

The Giants' brain trust should wave the white flag regarding Jones. There's nothing enticing about his game, and the likelihood of Jones pushing New York over the Super Bowl finish line is incredibly unlikely.

#2 - Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts

Do reclamation projects truly work in the NFL? Not when it comes to very high draft picks.

Brian Baldinger @BaldyNFL .@patriots sack #MarcusMariota on 3 plays in a row. Here’s how they did it. Yes they are tricks but effective timely tricks. #BaldyBreakdowns .@patriots sack #MarcusMariota on 3 plays in a row. Here’s how they did it. Yes they are tricks but effective timely tricks. #BaldyBreakdowns https://t.co/DXx5Yd2M8v

In 2015, Marcus Mariota was taken with the second overall pick in the draft. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback had a Heisman Trophy and a long list of accomplishments from his college days. His talent was intriguing and undeniable. But while the Tennessee Titans believed they had themselves a franchise anchoring quarterback, Mariota struggled.

In five seasons, Mariota's record was a measly 29-32. He also completed just 62.9 percent of his passes.

Mariota has played second fiddle to Derek Carr on the Las Vegas Raiders for the past two years. Yet, for some reason, the Atlanta Falcons believe that Mariota was their missing piece this offseason.

Mariota, despite his high draft selection, is clearly a backup quarterback in the league. On the other hand, Colin Kaepernick could still be a starter. At 34, Kaepernick is essentially a bigger and stronger version of Mariota. Does he still possess his elite-level speed? Probably not, but at one point, Kaepernick was good for about 500 rushing yards a season. Mariota, on the other hand, roughly 300.

Bringing in a 34 quarterback as your starter can get tricky, but we've seen what Mariota can do. He isn't a starter in the league; he never was. While likely out of his prime, Kaepernick hasn't taken a physical beating over the years and once led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. The Falcons should take their chances with him.

#1 - Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

This is what the Carolina Panthers should do: Stand up, head over to the sink, and proceed to wash their hands of Sam Darnold. Simply put, everyone got this one wrong.

In a league that has grown increasingly easier to complete passes, Darnold has been terribly inaccurate. He has completed less than 60 percent of his passes in three of his four seasons in the league. He's also thrown just 54 touchdowns to 52 interceptions.

At the soon-to-be age of 24, Darnold is incredibly young. But that shouldn't be an excuse; it's time to move. Even with Colin Kaepernick sitting sequestered on the sidelines since 2016, we're confident that he's still a better option over Darnold. It isn't just the once ostensible talent of Kaepernick but more so the lack thereof of Darnold.

Do Panthers fans everywhere a favor and drop Darnold, bring in Kaepernick, and let the chips fall where they may.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht