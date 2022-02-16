Colts or Eagles? Who came out on top of the Carson Wentz trade?

The Indianapolis Colts thought they got a long-term piece in Carson Wentz last offseason. They were so confident, in fact, they sent a third- and a first-round pick in exchange for the Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller.

Such a trade led to polarizing reactions. The Eagles clearly thought he wasn't the answer and moved on in favor of Jalen Hurts. Yet the Colts felt like head coach Frank Reich could get the best out of Wentz after their brief time together in Philadelphia.

One of those teams made the postseason in 2021, and it wasn't the Colts. All they had to do was beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 and yet they suffered a hideous collapse to lose and miss the playoffs.

That has now led to rumors about the team being ready to trade or release Wentz rather soon.

Matt Mullin @matt_mullin Here’s @mortreport on ESPN saying the Colts are preparing to move on from Carson Wentz Here’s @mortreport on ESPN saying the Colts are preparing to move on from Carson Wentz https://t.co/Ymg9L4bcOm

That leaves both teams with long-term questions at the quarterback position, even if Hurts did show some signs of success this past season. So who won this trade?

The Eagles clearly swindled the Colts in the Carson Wentz deal

Philadelphia wanted nothing to do with Wentz and were able to move him and his $35.4 million dead cap figure last offseason. That amount stands at $15 million for the 2022 season. He was, at minimum, a two-year project and Indianapolis are reportedly ready to move on after one.

If the Eagles didn't want him, and the Colts don't want him either, the former clearly won this trade. They also got a first-round pick out of it as the quarterback played enough games to make that initial conditional pick a reality. So the Colts not only need a new quarterback, but they will also miss out on their first-round pick this year.

Philadelphia still win this trade even if they want to move on from Hurts as the starting quarterback. They dumped a starter they didn't want and landed two great draft picks. It doesn't get much better, and luckier, than that.

"I think he's done in Indy... I think they're watching the Aaron Rodgers news because that's going to be the domino that let's all the others fall." Jeff Saturday on @GetUp re: Carson Wentz & #Colts "I think he's done in Indy... I think they're watching the Aaron Rodgers news because that's going to be the domino that let's all the others fall." Jeff Saturday on @GetUp re: Carson Wentz & #Colts:"I think he's done in Indy... I think they're watching the Aaron Rodgers news because that's going to be the domino that let's all the others fall."

The Colts, however, have a lot of thinking to do. The team was shocked when Andrew Luck retired and eventually sought out a one-year option in Philip Rivers in 2020. Then Wentz was brought in, and he disappointed when the team needed him the most.

The hope now may be to sit around and wait for some luck in this year's unpredictable quarterback market. Maybe they could land a player like Deshaun Watson or even Jimmy Garoppolo. If not, Sam Ehlinger currently sits as the starter in waiting.

The Eagles made the postseason in a year when they had their sights set on rebuilding. That gives the roster plenty of confidence moving forward. They won the Wentz trade without question, and the deal itself has led to massive uncertainty in the Indianapolis organization less than a calendar year since the quarterback showed up.

No one had that in mind when the deal was made. Well, perhaps some people in Philadelphia thought that may be the case.

