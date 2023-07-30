Jonathan Taylor is one of many running backs who have found themselves in the headlines in some form or another. In Taylor's case, he's made it clear that he wants to move on from the Colts organization.

The move came after a reported meeting with the owner Jim Irsay. Irsay made comments that rubbed Taylor's agent and possibly RB himself the wrong way. The Colts fans took to Reddit to react to the star running back's trade demand.

Some fans are offering teams that Taylor could play for following his trade request:

Jim Irsay was asked about the issue with respect to the pay of running backs in the league. The long-time Indianapolis Colts owner made it clear where he stood on the matter:

"NFL running back situation -- We have negotiated a CBA, that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides. To say now that a specific player category wants another negotiation after the fact, is inappropriate. Some agents are selling 'bad faith.'"

The 64-year-old made it clear his comments weren't directed at Jonathan Taylor but it seems the All-Pro may not see it that way. In the 2021 season,

Taylor led the league in carries (332), yards (1,811), and touchdowns (18). He finished last season with 192 carries for 861 yards and four touchdowns.

Will Jim Irsay trade Jonathan Taylor before the start of the 2023 season?

Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor will make $4.3 million in the 2023 season as he's in the last year of his rookie deal. Despite his request to be traded, Irsay asserted that he has no plan to move the Pro Bowl running back.

"We love Jonathan, we need Jonathan, said Irsay. "Our hope is Jonathan has an outstanding year and that we have a good year as a team and then we get his next contract done. That's the hope."

Irsay added:

"We think the world of him as a person, as a player. It's just timing. When your time comes to get paid, then you get paid."

Time will tell as to if Taylor will hold out or play in the upcoming season as the Colts look to improve from their 4-12-1 record last season.

