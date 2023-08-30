Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was allowed to seek a trade from the franchise, but he wasn't able to find a new team before yesterday's roster cut deadline.

As a result, he was later placed on the PUP list by the Colts, which rules him out of the first four games of the season. Taylor is not happy with his situation, and is Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

Here's what Ballard said as per Zak Keefer:

"The situation sucks. It sucks for the Colts, it sucks for Jonathan Taylor, and it sucks for the fans. It's where we're at, and we're gonna work through it ... relationships are repairable."

The Indianapolis Colts have a rookie quarterback in the form of Anthony Richardson, and uncertainty around Taylor's future can have a negative impact on him.

Ballard's comments indicated that they are trying to keep Jonathan Taylor on the team because they know how great of a talent he is. The star running back still has a year left on his deal, which is why the Colts will not give away without getting a good return.

Dolphins and the Packers are interested in Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor: Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

Both the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers are reportedly interested in acquiring Taylor via trade. It is believed that the Colts wanted Jaylen Waddle in exchange for their running back from the Dolphins, and unsurprisingly, the negotiations quickly broke down.

The Dolphins would love to have a player of Taylor's caliber, but they won't trade away their star young wide receiver in a deal for a running back who will be a free agent next season.

On the other hand, the Packers' interest in Taylor surprised everyone. They already have two great running backs in AJ Dillion and Aaron Jones, which is why their approach left many confused.

With the new season less than two weeks away, if Taylor does get traded, it's likely that it will be around the trade deadline on October 31.

