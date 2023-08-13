Colts RB Jonathan Taylor likely to be back with team ‘next week’: Report

Jonathan Taylor should be an integral part of the Colts' offense this season. The running back has been absent from training camp as he's been getting additional treatment on his ankle. However, there could be some good news on the way.

According to a report by USA Today's Kevin Hickey, coach Shane Steichen said that Taylor will likely be back with the team next week:

"He should be back, yeah, next week."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jonathan Taylor is on the PUP list as he continues to recover from having arthroscopic debridement in January. When the Indianapolis Colts star returns to the team, there's the matter of if he'll practice with the team.

“I don’t have an answer for that and a timetable on that," Steichen said. "But really looking forward to getting him back and getting him healthy and getting him back out there playing with the guys."

Last month, Taylor demanded a trade from the team following a meeting with owner Jim Irsay. However, the team has said it has no intention of trading the All-Pro running back.

Last season, Jonathan Taylor started 11 games, rushing for 861 yards and four touchdowns. This came after the Pro Bowler led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18) in the 2021 season.

Is Jonathan Taylor's contract an issue?

According to ESPN NFL insider Stephen Holder, a possible reason for Taylor's trade request was being frustrated for not getting a contract extension from the Colts. He's in the final year of the rookie deal he signed in May 2020.

The 24-year-old is set to make $4.304 million this season, placing him 17th among running backs.

Irsay discussed the running back market on social media last month:

"NFL (r)unning (b)ack situation - We have negotiated a CBA, that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides. To say now that a specific (p)layer category wants another negotiation after the fact, is inappropriate. Some (a)gents are selling 'bad faith.'"

Malki Kiwa, Jonathan Taylor's agent, fired back:

"Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player."

We'll see if Taylor will be in the Colts' backfield at any point in the 2023 season as well as whether or not he gets a new deal.