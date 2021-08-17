Colts rookie QB Sam Ehlinger's first NFL completion will be one he'll remember

Sam Ehlinger made his NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Ehlinger and second-year quarterback Jacob Eason were next in line after Carson Wentz went down with an injury during training camp. The former Texas Longhorns quarterback shared a special moment during his NFL debut. That moment happened during his first NFL completion.

Why Sam Ehlinger's first completion was one that he'll remember forever

Sam Ehlinger did something that may never have been done before in the NFL. The rookie quarterback's first NFL completion was for his former high school teammate Kylen Granson. Ehlinger and Granson played high school football together at Westlake.

Sam Ehlinger's first NFL completion is to former @Westlake_Nation teammate Kylen Granson.



Watch the former Longhorn make his NFL debut right now on NFL Network #HookEm pic.twitter.com/8PEFOe4UrB — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) August 15, 2021

When asked about the completion, Ehlinger told reporters.

"I loved it. I loved it. That's so cool. I mean what are the odds? I bet that's never happened before. Same high school. Same draft class. First completion. Might have made history!"

The two former Westlake alums led their high school to a 6A Division state championship when they played together.

Sam Ehlinger joins great company when it comes to former Westlake quarterbacks making it to the NFL. Drew Brees and Nick Foles both attended Westlake before heading to college and later landing in the NFL.

Sam Ehlinger: one NFL game, one game-winning drive.



Let the legend begin. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 15, 2021

Granson and Ehlinger both went on to have successful college careers at Texas and SMU. Granson finished his career at SMU with the most touchdown receptions by a tight end with 14. Ehlinger finished his career in Texas with the fourth-most wins by a quarterback in school history.

Sam Ehlinger is battling Jacob Eason for the backup role to Carson Wentz, and Granson is battling for a spot on the final depth chart. No matter what the outcome is for either of the two Westlake products, they'll forever remember that one pass for the rest of their careers.

Both Sam Ehlinger and Jacob Eason impressed during the Colts' preseason opener against the Panthers. Eason threw for 183 yards and Ehlinger threw for 155 yards. Neither quarterback threw a touchdown, but Ehlinger made one mistake by throwing an interception.

With Carson Wentz rehabbing from his foot injury, Eason and Ehlinger will continue to share the bulk of the snaps for the Colts. This means Ehlinger and Granson will share more memories on the field. It'll be interesting to see how the rest of the Indianapolis Colts preseason carries out with Eason or Ehlinger at quarterback.

