Colts superstar praises new quarterback Anthony Richardson, compares him to Jalen Hurts

It's the start of a new era in Indianapolis and for QB Anthony Richardson. Jim Irsay and the team have abandoned their approach of looking for older quarterbacks to fill the void for a season. The Colts selected Richardson with the fourth pick of the 2023 draft.

Running back Jonathan Taylor was asked about the new quarterback in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Taylor was asked by the interviewer what his reaction was to seeing the Colts draft Richardson. Here's what Taylor said:

"I was very excited. If you look at his skill set, the sky’s the limit for him. Now it’s all about coming in and absorbing the coaching aspect of it. He has to absorb the little nuggets of knowledge that our veterans are going to offer him."

Taylor was asked who their new quarterback reminded him of. Here is what he answered:

"You look at the guys that are in the league now. He reminds me of Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson. Looking at the size component, you’d throw Cam Newton in there as well. He’s a physical threat."

Taylor was asked about new head coach Stane Steichen who got the best out of Hurts last season and his role in helping the rookie Colt:

"The biggest thing [with RPOs] is having somebody available that can execute it. I want to help take the burden off of Richardson. Coming into the NFL can be a lot to handle. You have to get used to the speed of the game. It’s a lot quicker."

"I’m letting Richardson know that I’m here and I have his back no matter what the case may be. Whether that means running RPOs, in pass protection, or if he needs somebody as an outlet in the passing game. It could just mean me being efficient in the run game for him."

Who is Anthony Richardson's RB teammate Jonathan Taylor and what has he achieved?

Jonathan Taylor was selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 draft. He went for over 1,100+ yards in his rookie season, but he will always be remembered for 2021.

Taylor won the Offensive Player of the Year award in 2021, he was elected to the Pro Bowl, and was also selected as an All-Pro. He finished with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 TDs in 2021, averaging 106.5 yards per game.

Taylor's pace slowed down in 2022 due to injury but he will be a big asset to his new rookie QB in 2023-24.

