Colts at Texans score/results: who won the NFL Week 13 game on Sunday?

The Indianapolis Colts turn to veterans to help them win in Week 13

In Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans gave viewers a great game to watch. The Houston Texans fought until the very end against the Colts. The Colts held on to win the game 26-20, and the victory helped them stay afloat in the AFC playoff race.

Philip Rivers and T.Y. Hilton both put together great games to help the Indianapolis Colts win their Week 13 meeting against the Houston Texans. Rivers did not throw an interception on Sunday. Instead, he turned in a solid performance that led his team to victory.

Rivers found T.Y. Hilton eight times against the Houston Texans. Hilton racked up 110 receiving yards and one touchdown on Sunday. With this performance, Hilton has scored in two consecutive games. This duo has not had the best season together, but the Colts are hoping this performance is a sign of things to come.

For the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson had his worst game since Week 5. His leading receivers were Keke Coutee and Chad Hansen, and both unheralded players stepped up. Still, Deshaun Watson did not throw a touchdown on Sunday. He piled up 341 passing yards, though.

"I'll tell you what...Deshaun is an unbelievable player. What an awesome player he is."



Philip Rivers pays respect to Deshaun Watson after the @Colts come out on top in a hard-fought battle with the @HoustonTexans.



(@SherreeBurruss) pic.twitter.com/RFDqP7g7GL — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 6, 2020

Watson used the weapons he had available and kept the game close. Keke Coutee and Chad Hansen both recorded over 100 receiving yards. But the Houston Texans still could have used the impact absent star Will Fuller V could have provided.

Still, the Houston Texans had one last shot to win late in the game. Deshaun Watson drove Houston down the field and came within two yards of securing the victory. But Watson fumbled the football at the Indianapolis Colts' seven-yard line. The Colts defense recovered the ball to clinch the victory.

Advertisement

The @Colts recover the bad snap and takeover late in the 4th quarter.



📺: #INDvsHOU on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nO8DOddpx2 pic.twitter.com/M4XgdqKMLk — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020

The Indianapolis Colts ride veteran quarterback Philip Rivers to stay in NFL playoff hunt

The Indianapolis Colts went out this off-season and signed veteran quarterback Philip Rivers. Rivers has already made a notable impact on the team during the 2020 NFL season. Philip Rivers has pushed the Indianapolis Colts over the edge and taken them into the NFL playoff race.

In Week 13 of the 2020 NFL Season, the Indianapolis Colts' veteran quarterback led them to another victory. Philip Rivers threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans. Rivers found his top target in the last two weeks, T.Y. Hilton, for one of his touchdowns.

Advertisement

The second touchdown was a 31-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Jonathan Taylor. The Indianapolis Colts are holding onto the seventh spot in the AFC playoff race, and they need their veteran quarterback to guide them down the stretch. If he does, the Indianapolis Colts might be a shoo-in to secure a playoff spot by the end of the season.