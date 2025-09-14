Colts vs. Broncos projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season
The Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts are tied 15–15 after 50 years of going head-to-head. However, one of them will hold the advantage after the two teams face off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
Both the Colts and the Broncos recorded wins in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans, respectively. The Colts outclassed the Dolphins in a 33-8 win, and Denver defeated Tennessee 20-12. Both teams are playing for a chance to go 2-0 and build early momentum in the season.
Here, we'll examine the Broncos and Colts' projected starting lineups for their Week 2 encounter.
Below is how the Colts could likely line up in defense against the Broncos on Sunday:
Position
Starter
LDE
Kwity Paye
LDT
Grover Stewart
RDT
DeForest Buckner
RDE
Laiatu Latu
WLB
Cameron McGrone
MLB
Zaire Franklin
SLB
Joe Bachie
LCB
Mechi Blackmon
SS
Nick Cross
FS
Cam Bynum
RCB
Xavien Howard
NB
Kenny Moore II
Below is how the Colts' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Broncos:
Position
Starter
PK
Spencer Schrader
P
Rigoberto Sanchez
H
Rigoberto Sanchez
PR
Anthony Gould
KR
Anthony Gould
LS
Luke Rhodes
Denver Broncos projected starting lineup
Below is how the Denver Broncos are expected to line up on offense to start the game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2:
Position
Starter
QB
Bo Nix
RB
J.K. Dobbins
WR
Courtland Sutton
WR
Troy Franklin
WR
Marvin Mims Jr.
TE
Evan Engram
FB
Adam Prentice
LT
Garrett Bolles
LG
Ben Powers
C
Luke Wattenberg
RG
Quinn Meinerz
RT
Mike McGlinchey
Below is how the Broncos are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Colts:
Position
Starter
LDE
Zach Allen
NT
D.J. Jones
RDE
John Franklin-Myers
WLB
Jonathan Cooper
LLB
Alex Singleton
RLB
Garret Wallow
SLB
Nik Bonitto
LCB
Pat Surtain II
SS
Talanoa Hufanga
FS
Brandon Jones
RCB
Riley Moss
NB
Ja'Quan McMillian
Below is how the Broncos' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Colts:
Position
Starter
PK
Will Lutz
P
Jeremy Crawshaw
H
Jeremy Crawshaw
PR
Marvin Mims Jr.
KR
Marvin Mims Jr.
LS
Mitchell Fraboni
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos depth chart
Indianapolis Colts depth chart
Below is a look at the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Daniel Jones
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Riley Leonard
-
RB
Jonathan Taylor
DJ Giddens
Tyler Goodson
Ulysses Bentley IV
WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
D.J. Montgomery (IR)
-
WR
Alec Pierce
Ashton Dulin
-
-
WR
Josh Downs
Anthony Gould
-
-
TE
Tyler Warren
Mo Alie-Cox
Drew Ogletree
Will Mallory
LT
Bernhard Raimann
Luke Tenuta
Blake Freeland (IR)
-
LG
Quenton Nelson
-
-
-
C
Tanor Bortolini
Danny Pinter
-
-
RG
Matt Goncalves
Dalton Tucker
-
-
RT
Braden Smith
Jalen Travis
Jack Wilson (IR)
-
Below is a look at the Colts’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Kwity Paye
Tyquan Lewis
JT Tuimoloau
-
LDT
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
-
-
RDT
DeForest Buckner
Neville Gallimore
Adetomiwa Adebawore
-
RDE
Laiatu Latu
Samson Ebukam
-
-
WLB
Cameron McGrone
Jaylon Carlies (IR)
-
-
MLB
Zaire Franklin
Chad Muma
JacobPhillips (IR)
-
SLB
Joe Bachie
Segun Olubi
-
-
LCB
Charvarius Ward (out)
Mekhi Blackmon
-
-
SS
Nick Cross
Daniel Scott
Hunter Wohler (IR)
-
FS
Cam Bynum
Rodney Thomas II
-
-
RCB
Xavien Howard
Johnathan Edwards
Jaylon Jones (IR)
Justin Walley (IR)
NB
Kenny Moore II
Chris Lammons
-
-
Below is a look at the Colts’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Spencer Schrader
-
-
P
Rigoberto Sanchez
-
-
H
Rigoberto Sanchez
-
-
PR
Anthony Gould
Josh Downs
-
KR
Anthony Gould
Ashton Dulin
-
LS
Luke Rhodes
-
-
Denver Broncos depth chart
Below is a look at the Broncos’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Bo Nix
Jarrett Stidham
Sam Ehlinger
-
RB
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
Tyler Badie
Jaleel McLaughlin
WR
Courtland Sutton
Pat Bryant
-
-
WR
Troy Franklin
Trent Sherfield Sr.
-
-
WR
Marvin Mims Jr.
-
-
-
TE
Evan Engram
Adam Trautman
Nate Adkins (out)
Lucas Krull
FB
Adam Prentice
Michael Burton (IR)
-
-
LT
Garrett Bolles
Matt Peart
-
-
LG
Ben Powers
Alex Palczewski
-
-
C
Luke Wattenberg
Alex Forsyth
-
-
RG
Quinn Meinerz
Nick Gargiulo (IR)
-
-
RT
Mike McGlinchey
Frank Crum
-
-
Below is a look at the Broncos’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Zach Allen
Jordan Jackson
Matt Henninsen (IR)
-
NT
D.J. Jones
Malcolm Roach (IR)
-
-
RDE
John Franklin-Myers
Eyioma Uwazurike
Sai'vion Jones
-
WLB
Jonathon Cooper
Jonah Elliss
-
-
LLB
Alex Singleton
Justin Strnad
Karene Reid
Drew Sanders (IR)
RLB
Dre Greenlaw (out)
Garret Wallow
-
-
SLB
Nik Bonitto
Dondrea Tillman
Que Robinson
Johnny Walker Jr. (IR)
LCB
Pat Surtain II
-
-
-
SS
Talanoa Hufanga
P.J. Locke
JL Skinner
-
FS
Brandon Jones
Devon Key
-
-
RCB
Riley Moss
Kris Abrams-Draine
-
-
NB
Ja'Quan McMillian
Jahdae Barron
-
-
Below is a look at the Broncos’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Will Lutz
-
-
P
Jeremy Crawshaw
-
-
H
Jeremy Crawshaw
-
-
PR
Marvin Mims Jr.
Riley Moss
-
KR
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyler Badie
LS
Mitchell Fraboni
-
-
How to watch the Colts vs. Broncos Week 2 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Indianapolis Colts will host the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 14. The game will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, with play-by-play commentator Kevin Harlan, color analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins providing commentary.
The game will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV.
Game info:
Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)
Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV
Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.