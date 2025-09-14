Colts vs. Broncos projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 14, 2025 05:17 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty
The Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts are tied 15–15 after 50 years of going head-to-head. However, one of them will hold the advantage after the two teams face off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Both the Colts and the Broncos recorded wins in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans, respectively. The Colts outclassed the Dolphins in a 33-8 win, and Denver defeated Tennessee 20-12. Both teams are playing for a chance to go 2-0 and build early momentum in the season.

Here, we'll examine the Broncos and Colts' projected starting lineups for their Week 2 encounter.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos projected starting lineup for Week 2

Indianapolis Colts projected starting lineup

Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty
Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

Below is how the Indianapolis Colts are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday:

PositionStarter
QBDaniel Jones
RBJonathan Taylor
WRMichael Pittman Jr.
WRAlec Pierce
WRJosh Downs
TETyler Warren
LTBernhard Raimann
LGQuenton Nelson
CTanor Bortolini
RGMatt Goncalves
RTBraden Smith
Below is how the Colts could likely line up in defense against the Broncos on Sunday:

PositionStarter
LDEKwity Paye
LDTGrover Stewart
RDTDeForest Buckner
RDELaiatu Latu
WLBCameron McGrone
MLBZaire Franklin
SLBJoe Bachie
LCBMechi Blackmon
SSNick Cross
FSCam Bynum
RCBXavien Howard
NBKenny Moore II
Below is how the Colts' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Broncos:

PositionStarter
PKSpencer Schrader
PRigoberto Sanchez
HRigoberto Sanchez
PRAnthony Gould
KRAnthony Gould
LSLuke Rhodes
Denver Broncos projected starting lineup

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix - Source: Imagn
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Denver Broncos are expected to line up on offense to start the game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2:

PositionStarter
QBBo Nix
RBJ.K. Dobbins
WRCourtland Sutton
WRTroy Franklin
WRMarvin Mims Jr.
TEEvan Engram
FBAdam Prentice
LTGarrett Bolles
LGBen Powers
CLuke Wattenberg
RGQuinn Meinerz
RTMike McGlinchey
Below is how the Broncos are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Colts:

PositionStarter
LDEZach Allen
NTD.J. Jones
RDEJohn Franklin-Myers
WLBJonathan Cooper
LLBAlex Singleton
RLBGarret Wallow
SLBNik Bonitto
LCBPat Surtain II
SSTalanoa Hufanga
FSBrandon Jones
RCBRiley Moss
NBJa'Quan McMillian
Below is how the Broncos' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Colts:

PositionStarter
PKWill Lutz
PJeremy Crawshaw
HJeremy Crawshaw
PRMarvin Mims Jr.
KRMarvin Mims Jr.
LSMitchell Fraboni
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos depth chart

Indianapolis Colts depth chart

Below is a look at the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd 4th
QBDaniel JonesAnthony Richardson Sr.Riley Leonard-
RBJonathan TaylorDJ GiddensTyler GoodsonUlysses Bentley IV
WRMichael Pittman Jr.Adonai MitchellD.J. Montgomery (IR)-
WRAlec PierceAshton Dulin--
WRJosh DownsAnthony Gould--
TETyler WarrenMo Alie-CoxDrew OgletreeWill Mallory
LTBernhard RaimannLuke TenutaBlake Freeland (IR)-
LGQuenton Nelson---
CTanor BortoliniDanny Pinter--
RGMatt GoncalvesDalton Tucker--
RTBraden SmithJalen TravisJack Wilson (IR)-
Below is a look at the Colts’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEKwity PayeTyquan LewisJT Tuimoloau-
LDTGrover StewartEric Johnson II--
RDTDeForest BucknerNeville GallimoreAdetomiwa Adebawore-
RDELaiatu LatuSamson Ebukam--
WLBCameron McGroneJaylon Carlies (IR)--
MLBZaire FranklinChad MumaJacobPhillips (IR)-
SLBJoe BachieSegun Olubi--
LCBCharvarius Ward (out)Mekhi Blackmon--
SSNick CrossDaniel ScottHunter Wohler (IR)-
FSCam BynumRodney Thomas II--
RCBXavien HowardJohnathan EdwardsJaylon Jones (IR)Justin Walley (IR)
NBKenny Moore IIChris Lammons--
Below is a look at the Colts’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKSpencer Schrader--
PRigoberto Sanchez--
HRigoberto Sanchez--
PRAnthony GouldJosh Downs-
KRAnthony GouldAshton Dulin-
LSLuke Rhodes- -
Denver Broncos depth chart

Below is a look at the Broncos’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBo NixJarrett StidhamSam Ehlinger-
RBJ.K. DobbinsRJ HarveyTyler BadieJaleel McLaughlin
WRCourtland SuttonPat Bryant--
WRTroy FranklinTrent Sherfield Sr.--
WRMarvin Mims Jr.---
TEEvan EngramAdam TrautmanNate Adkins (out)Lucas Krull
FBAdam PrenticeMichael Burton (IR)--
LTGarrett BollesMatt Peart--
LGBen PowersAlex Palczewski--
CLuke WattenbergAlex Forsyth--
RGQuinn MeinerzNick Gargiulo (IR)--
RTMike McGlincheyFrank Crum--
Below is a look at the Broncos’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEZach AllenJordan JacksonMatt Henninsen (IR)-
NTD.J. JonesMalcolm Roach (IR)--
RDEJohn Franklin-MyersEyioma UwazurikeSai'vion Jones-
WLBJonathon CooperJonah Elliss--
LLBAlex SingletonJustin StrnadKarene ReidDrew Sanders (IR)
RLBDre Greenlaw (out)Garret Wallow--
SLBNik BonittoDondrea TillmanQue RobinsonJohnny Walker Jr. (IR)
LCBPat Surtain II---
SSTalanoa HufangaP.J. LockeJL Skinner-
FSBrandon JonesDevon Key--
RCBRiley MossKris Abrams-Draine--
NBJa'Quan McMillianJahdae Barron--
Below is a look at the Broncos’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKWill Lutz--
PJeremy Crawshaw--
HJeremy Crawshaw--
PRMarvin Mims Jr.Riley Moss-
KRMarvin Mims Jr.Jaleel McLaughlinTyler Badie
LSMitchell Fraboni- -
How to watch the Colts vs. Broncos Week 2 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 14. The game will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, with play-by-play commentator Kevin Harlan, color analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins providing commentary.

The game will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

