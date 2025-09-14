Colts vs. Broncos projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts are tied 15–15 after 50 years of going head-to-head. However, one of them will hold the advantage after the two teams face off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Both the Colts and the Broncos recorded wins in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans, respectively. The Colts outclassed the Dolphins in a 33-8 win, and Denver defeated Tennessee 20-12. Both teams are playing for a chance to go 2-0 and build early momentum in the season.

Here, we'll examine the Broncos and Colts' projected starting lineups for their Week 2 encounter.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos projected starting lineup for Week 2

Indianapolis Colts projected starting lineup

Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

Below is how the Indianapolis Colts are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday:

Position Starter QB Daniel Jones RB Jonathan Taylor WR Michael Pittman Jr. WR Alec Pierce WR Josh Downs TE Tyler Warren LT Bernhard Raimann LG Quenton Nelson C Tanor Bortolini RG Matt Goncalves RT Braden Smith

Below is how the Colts could likely line up in defense against the Broncos on Sunday:

Position Starter LDE Kwity Paye LDT Grover Stewart RDT DeForest Buckner RDE Laiatu Latu WLB Cameron McGrone MLB Zaire Franklin SLB Joe Bachie LCB Mechi Blackmon SS Nick Cross FS Cam Bynum RCB Xavien Howard NB Kenny Moore II

Below is how the Colts' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Broncos:

Position Starter PK Spencer Schrader P Rigoberto Sanchez H Rigoberto Sanchez PR Anthony Gould KR Anthony Gould LS Luke Rhodes

Denver Broncos projected starting lineup

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Denver Broncos are expected to line up on offense to start the game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2:

Position Starter QB Bo Nix RB J.K. Dobbins WR Courtland Sutton WR Troy Franklin WR Marvin Mims Jr. TE Evan Engram FB Adam Prentice LT Garrett Bolles LG Ben Powers C Luke Wattenberg RG Quinn Meinerz RT Mike McGlinchey

Below is how the Broncos are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Colts:

Position Starter LDE Zach Allen NT D.J. Jones RDE John Franklin-Myers WLB Jonathan Cooper LLB Alex Singleton RLB Garret Wallow SLB Nik Bonitto LCB Pat Surtain II SS Talanoa Hufanga FS Brandon Jones RCB Riley Moss NB Ja'Quan McMillian

Below is how the Broncos' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Colts:

Position Starter PK Will Lutz P Jeremy Crawshaw H Jeremy Crawshaw PR Marvin Mims Jr. KR Marvin Mims Jr. LS Mitchell Fraboni

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos depth chart

Indianapolis Colts depth chart

Below is a look at the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Daniel Jones Anthony Richardson Sr. Riley Leonard - RB Jonathan Taylor DJ Giddens Tyler Goodson Ulysses Bentley IV WR Michael Pittman Jr. Adonai Mitchell D.J. Montgomery (IR) - WR Alec Pierce Ashton Dulin - - WR Josh Downs Anthony Gould - - TE Tyler Warren Mo Alie-Cox Drew Ogletree Will Mallory LT Bernhard Raimann Luke Tenuta Blake Freeland (IR) - LG Quenton Nelson - - - C Tanor Bortolini Danny Pinter - - RG Matt Goncalves Dalton Tucker - - RT Braden Smith Jalen Travis Jack Wilson (IR) -

Below is a look at the Colts’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis JT Tuimoloau - LDT Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II - - RDT DeForest Buckner Neville Gallimore Adetomiwa Adebawore - RDE Laiatu Latu Samson Ebukam - - WLB Cameron McGrone Jaylon Carlies (IR) - - MLB Zaire Franklin Chad Muma JacobPhillips (IR) - SLB Joe Bachie Segun Olubi - - LCB Charvarius Ward (out) Mekhi Blackmon - - SS Nick Cross Daniel Scott Hunter Wohler (IR) - FS Cam Bynum Rodney Thomas II - - RCB Xavien Howard Johnathan Edwards Jaylon Jones (IR) Justin Walley (IR) NB Kenny Moore II Chris Lammons - -

Below is a look at the Colts’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Spencer Schrader - - P Rigoberto Sanchez - - H Rigoberto Sanchez - - PR Anthony Gould Josh Downs - KR Anthony Gould Ashton Dulin - LS Luke Rhodes - -

Denver Broncos depth chart

Below is a look at the Broncos’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham Sam Ehlinger - RB J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey Tyler Badie Jaleel McLaughlin WR Courtland Sutton Pat Bryant - - WR Troy Franklin Trent Sherfield Sr. - - WR Marvin Mims Jr. - - - TE Evan Engram Adam Trautman Nate Adkins (out) Lucas Krull FB Adam Prentice Michael Burton (IR) - - LT Garrett Bolles Matt Peart - - LG Ben Powers Alex Palczewski - - C Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth - - RG Quinn Meinerz Nick Gargiulo (IR) - - RT Mike McGlinchey Frank Crum - -

Below is a look at the Broncos’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Zach Allen Jordan Jackson Matt Henninsen (IR) - NT D.J. Jones Malcolm Roach (IR) - - RDE John Franklin-Myers Eyioma Uwazurike Sai'vion Jones - WLB Jonathon Cooper Jonah Elliss - - LLB Alex Singleton Justin Strnad Karene Reid Drew Sanders (IR) RLB Dre Greenlaw (out) Garret Wallow - - SLB Nik Bonitto Dondrea Tillman Que Robinson Johnny Walker Jr. (IR) LCB Pat Surtain II - - - SS Talanoa Hufanga P.J. Locke JL Skinner - FS Brandon Jones Devon Key - - RCB Riley Moss Kris Abrams-Draine - - NB Ja'Quan McMillian Jahdae Barron - -

Below is a look at the Broncos’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Will Lutz - - P Jeremy Crawshaw - - H Jeremy Crawshaw - - PR Marvin Mims Jr. Riley Moss - KR Marvin Mims Jr. Jaleel McLaughlin Tyler Badie LS Mitchell Fraboni - -

How to watch the Colts vs. Broncos Week 2 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 14. The game will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, with play-by-play commentator Kevin Harlan, color analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins providing commentary.

The game will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

