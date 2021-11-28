Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 12 

The resurgent Indianapolis Colts will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Since their gut-wrenching loss against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, the Colts have been in stellar form and have won three games on the trot to put themselves in a position to make a run at a playoff spot.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered two successive losses in Weeks 8 and 10 but bounced back with a resounding 30-10 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football last week. The Buccaneers are 7-3 and looking on course to win the NFC South title.

Here's the injury report and starting for both teams.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Indianapolis Colts

Player Position Injury Game Status Quenton Nelson C/G Ankle Questionable Darius Leonard LB Ankle Questionable

The Colts are relatively healthy and have just two injury concerns ahead of their game against the Buccaneers. Center Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard are both questionable to play due to ankle ailments.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player Position Injury Game Status Antonio Brown WR Ankle Out Ali Marpet G Abdomen Doubtful Vita Vea DL Knee Questionable Devin White ILB Quadriceps Questionable

Wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn't recovered from his ankle injury and will miss the game on Sunday. Guard Ali Marpet's involvement is in doubt due to an abdomen injury. Defensive lineman Vita Vea (knee) and linebacker Devin White (quadriceps) are questionable to play.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting lineup

Indianapolis Colts

QB - Carson Wentz | RB - Jonathan Taylor | WR - Michael Pittman Jr., TY Hilton, Zach Pascal | TE - Jack Doyle | OL - Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith

DL - Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad | LB - Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin | CB - Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes | SS - George Odum, Andrew Sendejo | K - Michael Badgley | P - Rigoberto Sanchez

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin | TE - Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett | DB - Pierre Desir, Jamel Dean | S - Antonie Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar