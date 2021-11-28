Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 12 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face a sterner test than last week when they travel to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had plenty of great duels against the Colts during his time with the New England Patriots. Tampa Bay had an easy outing last week, beating the hapless New York Giants 30-10. But the Colts will be no pushovers.

Indianapolis is coming into this game with momentum, having won three straight games. While the first of their two wins during this stretch was against the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, they did thrash the Buffalo Bills in their third, showcasing they are a force to be reckoned with.

Brady and the Buccaneers will be wary of the resurgent Colts' threat and will need to play at their best to score a win in Indy.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers match details

Date: November 28th, 2021

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Time: 1:00 pm EST

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting odds

Spreads

Indianapolis Colts: +3.0 (-105)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3.0 (+105)

Moneyline

Indianapolis Colts: +145

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -170

Over/Under

Indianapolis Colts: U53.0 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O53.0 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting picks

Jonathan Taylor is the Colts' go-to man in the red zone, while Mike Evans has emerged as Brady's favorite target in the end zone. A parlay for both players to score a touchdown will pay out +250, a bet to strongly consider.

Both offenses are hot at the moment and can hang any number of points on any opponent. The over/under is set at 53 and while that may seem a bit too high, the game promises to be an offensive shootout. Bet the over.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting trends

The Buccaneers have a 4-6 record against the spread this season. Their games during this campaign have hit the over five out of 10 times. Tampa Bay is 7-3 when they have been the Moneyline favorites during the 2021 NFL season.

The Colts have a 7-4 record against the spread in the 2021 NFL season. The Colts have been +3 or more six times during the 2021 season and managed to cover the spread on four occasions. The Colts hold a 3-4 record playing as underdogs this campaign.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers key injuries

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have two stalwarts listed as questionable on their injury report. Offensive tackle Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard could miss the game, a massive blow for Indianapolis.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Veteran superstars Antonio Brown and Richard Sherman will miss the trip to Indianapolis with ankle and calf injuries, respectively. Guard Ali Marpet is also out due to an abdomen injury.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head-to-head

The Colts and Buccaneers have faced each other 14 times in the NFL. Indianapolis holds an 8-6 lead in the all-time head-to-head series between the two teams.

They last met during the 2019 NFL season. Tampa Bay came out on top by just three points in a high-scoring thriller.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction

The Colts' offense has been steamrolling teams, whereas the Buccaneers' defense has recently struggled to contain opponents' offenses except in the last game. An upset victory is on the horizon.

Prediction: The Colts win by at least seven points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar