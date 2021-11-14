Colts vs. Jaguars injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

On Sunday, the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts will host the 2-6 Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Colts are coming off a much-needed 45-30 win over the New York Jets. Their defeat to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 all but ended their hopes of winning the AFC South. Indianapolis now needs to win at least six of their remaining eight games to have a chance of making it to the playoffs.

The Jaguars caused the upset of the season in Week 9, beating the Buffalo Bills 9-6 to improve to 2-6. It was a win head coach Urban Meyer in dire need of, given all of the off-field drama and the locker room leaks that have marred him over the past month. The Jaguars are building for the future, so their results this season don't count for much. But a few wins would go a long way in building a winning culture in Jacksonville.

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Colts vs. Jaguars injury report

Indianapolis Colts

Player Position Injury Game Status Xavier Rhodes CB Calf Out DeForest Buckner DT Back Questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player Position Injury Game Status James Robinson RB Heel Questionable

Colts vs. Jaguars starting lineups

Indianapolis Colts

QB - Carson Wentz | RB - Jonathan Taylor | WR - Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, Ashton Dulin | TE - Mo Alie-Cox | OL - Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith

DL - Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad | LB - Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke | CB - Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie, Kenny Moore | S - Andrew Sendejo, Khari Willis | K - Michael Badgley | P - Rigoberto Sanchez

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB - Trevor Lawrence | RB - James Robinson | WR - Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones, DJ Chark | TE - Chris Manhertz | OL - Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, Jawaan Taylor

DL - Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris | LB - Josh Allen, Damien Wilson, Myles Jack, K'Lavon Chaisson | CB - Shaquill Griffin, Tre Herndon | S - Rayshawn Jenkins, Andrew Wingard | K - Josh Lambo | P - Logan Cooke

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar