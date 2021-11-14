Colts vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and picks - November 14, 2021 | NFL Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 in a must-win game for the home side.

The Colts are currently 4-5 and, barring a dramatic collapse from the Tennessee Titans, have virtually no chance of winning the AFC South title. They can still salvage a playoff spot as a wild card, provided they continue to rack up wins against teams like the 2-6 Jaguars.

Indy could easily be above both right now if they took care of business. Those collapses against Baltimore and Tennessee are going to bite the #Colts in the playoff race.

Jacksonville caused the upset of the 2021 NFL season last week when they beat the Buffalo Bills 9-6 in a wild game. Perhaps nobody enjoyed the Jaguars' unbelievable win more than head coach Urban Meyer, who has been under a slew of criticism for his off-field antics and his team's dire strait.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars match details

When: Sunday, November 14, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars betting odds

Spreads

Indianapolis Colts: -10.0 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +10.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Indianapolis Colts: -470

Jacksonville Jaguars: +345

Totals

Indianapolis Colts: U47.5 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: O47.5 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars betting picks

The Jaguars, astonishingly, managed to hold the Bills to just six points in Week 9, but quarterback Josh Allen (264 passing yards) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (85 receiving yards) managed to have productive days.

The Colts will be able to move the ball down the field as well, so expect Carson Wentz and Michael Pittman Jr. to have 300 yards passing and 100 yards receiving, respectively, on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars key injuries

Indianapolis Colts

CB Xavier Rhodes (Calf): Out

DT DeForest Buckner (Back): Questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB James Robinson (Heel): Questionable

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars head-to-head

The two franchises have met 40 times in the NFL. Indianapolis leads 25-15 all-time head-to-head.

The two teams last met earlier this season. The Colts won 28-14.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction

The Jaguars may have managed to pull off the upset of the season in Week 9 and the home side will be wary of that possibility. But Indianapolis has too much firepower on both sides of the ball and will likely win comfortably.

Prediction: Indianapolis wins by 10+ points.

