Colts vs. Jets injury report and starting lineup - November 4 | NFL Week 9

The New York Jets will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

The Colts are coming off a brutal overtime loss against the Tennessee Titans. In the fourth quarter, quarterback Carson Wentz threw an ugly pick-6 late and then threw another interception in double coverage in overtime that gave the Titans a short field.

Meanwhile, the Jets pulled off the upset of the season in Week 8, beating the Cincinnati Bengals. Backup quarterback Mike White delivered a historic performance, throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns. He became only the second quarterback after Cam Newton to throw for 400 yards in their first NFL start.

Neither team has had time to dwell on their sorrow or glee as they gear up for their Thursday night clash. Here's the injury report and probable starting lineup for both teams:

Colts vs. Jets injury report

Indianapolis Colts

Player Position Injury Game Status BoPete Keyes CB Hamstring Questionable Quenton Nelson OG Toe Questionable T.Y. Hilton WR Concussion Out Khari Willis S Calf Out

Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is out with a concussion. Safety Khari Willis has a calf injury and won't suit up on Thursday.

Cornerback BoPete Keyes was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and will likely play on Thursday. Guard Quenton Nelson is questionable due to a toe injury but is expected to suit up against the Jets.

New York Jets

Player Position Injury Game Status George Fant T Ankle Questionable Corey Davis WR Hip Doubtful Tevin Coleman RB Hamstring Out Bryce Huff DL Back Out Zach Wilson QB Knee Out

Quarterback Zach Wilson will remain sidelined due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 7 against the New England Patriots. Running back Tevin Coleman and defensive lineman are also out with hamstring and back injuries, respectively.

Offensive tackle George Fant is dealing with an ankle injury and was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. His involvement will likely be a game-time decision. Wide receiver Corey Davis did not practice this week, but the Jets are hopeful that he'll be available against the Colts.

Colts vs. Jets starting lineups

Indianapolis Colts

QB - Carson Wentz | RB - Jonathan Taylor | WR - Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, Ashton Dulin | TE - Mo Alie-Cox | OL - Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith

DL - Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad | LB - Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke | CB - Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes, Kenny Moore | S - Andrew Sendejo, Khari Willis | K - Michael Badgley | P - Rigoberto Sanchez

New York Jets

QB - Mike White | HB - Michael Carter | WR - Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole | TE - Tyler Kroft | OL - George Fant, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - John Franklin-Meyers, Shaq Lawson, Sheldon Ranking, Quinnen Williams | LB - Quincy Williams, C.J. Mosley, Del'Shawn Phillips | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols | S - Ashtyn Davis, Marcus Maye | K - Matt Ammendola P - Thomas Morstead

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar