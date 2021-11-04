Colts vs. Jets prediction, odds and picks - November 4, 2021 | NFL Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts will host the New York Jets in the Week 9 opener of the 2021 NFL season on Thursday Night Football.

The Colts are coming off a deflating loss at the hands of the Titans, while the Jets pulled off one of the biggest upset wins of the 2021 NFL season, beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

The Colts' loss heavily dented their playoff odds and nothing less than a win on Thursday night would suffice if they are to keep their hopes of snagging a wild-card spot alive. The Jets aren't under much pressure but could do with another big win in head coach Robert Saleh's rookie season as head coach.

Colts vs. Jets match details

When: Thursday, November 4th, 8:20 pm ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Colts vs. Jets betting odds

Spreads

Colts: -10.5 (-115)

Jets: +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Colts: -535

Jets: +385

Totals

Colts: U46.0 (-110)

Jets: O46.0 (-110)

Colts vs. Jets picks

With T.Y. Hilton out, the Colts will again rely on young wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to be their X-factor in the passing game. Carson Wentz should have a good outing against a Jets team that's allowing 275 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. Expect Wentz to throw for over 300 yards and Pittman to catch for at least 100.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Michael Pittman is turning to a legit #1 WR



Michael Pittman is turning to a legit #1 WRhttps://t.co/sRjrP87sWo

Colts vs. Jets key injuries

Indianapolis Colts

WR T.Y. Hilton (Quad): Out

CB BoPete Keyes (Hamstring): Questionable

S Khari Willis (Calf): Out

G Quenten Nelson (Toe): Questionable

New York Jets

RB Tevin Coleman (Hamstring): Out

WR Corey Davis (Hip): Doubtful

QB Zach Wilson (Knee): Out

Colts vs. Jets head-to-head

The Colts and Jets have faced every 75 times in the NFL. Indianapolis holds a 43-32 lead in all-time head-to-head games between the two teams.

However, the Jets have won four of their last six games against the Colts.

Colts vs. Jets Prediction

The spirits are high in New York, but their defense is still one of the worst in the NFL and that won't change in the space of three days since their last win. The Colts suffered a bad loss in Week 8 but are a much better team than the Jets.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The Colts' defense come through in the clutch to help their team secure a close win.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mike White lead the Jets to another improbable win? Yes No 0 votes so far