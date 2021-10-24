Colts vs Niners injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL Week 7

Sunday Night Football in Week 7 features the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers going toe-to-toe trying to salvage anything from their injury-detailed seasons.

Since their run to the Super Bowl two seasons ago, the 49ers' roster has been decimated by injuries to their star players, with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo being one of the biggest victims of the injury bug. The team picked quarterback Trey Lance in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he too is hurt right now and won't be available for this game.

The Colts took a gamble on former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz after his relationship with his former team quickly deteriorated. Wentz is injury-prone, but he managed to stay healthy last year and has not missed a game this season. The problem for Indianapolis is that, while the quarterback is healthy, other important players aren't.

Check out the injury report and the starting lineup for this Colts-49ers Week 7 matchup.

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers injury report

Indianapolis Colts

Player Position Injury Game T.Y. Hilton WR Quad Out Braden Smith OT Foot/Thumb Out Rock Ya-Sin CB Ankle Out Julian Blackmon S Achilles Out Kemoko Turay DE Groin Out Jordan Wilkins RB Non-football Illness Out

The Colts are dealing with several vital injuries ahead of the game. Safety Julian Blackmon will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot) are also confirmed absences for the game.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was downgraded to out on Saturday.

However, it's not all bad news. Star left guard Quenton Nelson was activated from the injured reserve and will be back on the field against the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers

Player Position Injury Game Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Calf - Trey Lance QB Knee Out Javon Kinlaw DT Knee Out Trent Williams LT Ankle/Elbow Doubtful Marcell Harris LB Thumb Questionable Maurice Hurst DL Calf Out

For the 49ers, the biggest news is that Jimmy Garoppolo is back after his ankle injury kept him out of Week 5, but rookie quarterback Trey Lance has a knee problem and won't be playing against the Colts.

San Francisco 49ers Training Camp

Defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Maurice Hurst (calf) won't feature Sunday. Linebacker Marcell Harris is questionable to play, just like left tackle Trent Williams, who's nursing an ankle sprain.

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers starting lineup

Indianapolis Colts

QB - Carson Wentz | RB - Jonathan Taylor | WR - Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal| TE - Jack Doyle, Mo-Alie Cox | OL - Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Matt Pryor

DL - Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad | LB - Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke | CB - Xavier Rhodes, Isaiah Rodgers, Kenny Moore | S - Khari Wills, Andrew Sendejo | K - Michael Badgley | P - Rigoberto Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Elijah Mitchell, Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk | TE - Ross Dwelley | OL - Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey

DL - Arik Armstead, D.J. Jones, Kentavius Street, Nick Bosa | LB - Azeez Al-Shaalr, Fred Warner | CB - Emmanuel Moseley, Josh Norman, K'Waun Williams | S - Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt | K - Joey Slye | P - Mitch Wishnowsky

