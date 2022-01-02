Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Indianapolis Colts injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Andrew Sendejo S Concussion Out Jack Doyle TE Knee/Ankle Questionable Eric Fisher OT Knee/Shoulder/Toe Questionable Mark Glowinski G Illness Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Jonathan Hankins DT Back Questionable

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders starting lineup

Indianapolis Colts

QB - Carson Wentz | RB - Jonathan Taylor | WR - Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal | TE - Jack Doyle | OL - Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith

DL - Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad | LB - Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin | CB - Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes | S - Khari Willis, George Odum | K - Michael Badgley | P - Rigoberto Sanchez

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WR - Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE - Foster Moreau | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker

DE - Yannick Ngakoue, Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Maxx Crosby | LB - K.J. Wright, Will Compton, Cory Littleton | CB - Brandon Facyson, Casey Hayward Jr. | S - Dallin Leavitt, Tre'von Moehrig | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole

