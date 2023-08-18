‘Time to boycott’: Commanders’ Bud Light deal renewal has fans threatening ‘woke’ $6,050,000,000 franchise

Most NFL fans like to enjoy beer like Bud Light while watching their favorite team play either on TV or in the stadium. However, some people aren't fans of the beer brand as of late, due to them supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

One team will partner up with Bud Light this season in the Washington Commanders, as the team released a video on Twitter to celebrate the news.

Fans also took to the social media platform to express their thoughts on the team reuniting with the company:

Yet, other fans are fine with the franchise renewing its deal with the beer company:

The President of the Commanders, Jason Wright, released a statement on the franchise's deal with Anheuser-Busch:

"We are thrilled to partner with Anheuser-Busch again to create a new and improved experience for Commanders fans. Bringing Anheuser-Busch back to FedExField as a partner not only reflects their confidence in our organization, but also their commitment to our fans, who are the most loyal in NFL.

"More importantly, we are pleased to have a partner who shares our commitment to giving back and to supporting our military, as we continue to expand engagement programs locally for first responders and families of fallen soldiers.”

The Washington Commanders were sold to a group led by businessman Josh Harris for $6.05 billion. It ended the 24-year ownership of Dan Snyder.

How many NFL teams does Bud Light sponsor?

Bud Light is the official sponsor of 27 NFL teams and 24 players across the league.

Teams not sponsored by them are the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and Green Bay Packers are sponsored by Miller Lite.

One team has the distinction of not being sponsored by either company, the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2020, the team partnered with Molson Coors as their official beer partner.

Is Bud Light the official beer of the NFL?

The beer brand will be the official beer of the NFL for the next couple of seasons. In 2021, the league renewed its partnership with Anheuser-Busch in a new deal that will last through the 2026-27 season. It replaced Coors Light as the NFL's beer sponsor.