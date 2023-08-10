Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason is officially here as the offseason winds down and the regular season approaches. Every team will play a series of official exhibition games, giving them an opportunity to prepare for the season opener just weeks away.

The Cleveland Browns will face off against the Washington Commanders in a preseason game this week. While the Commaders will see their first action of the season, the Browns already have a win. They defeated the New York Jets in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. The Browns will remain in Ohio for Week 1, this time hosting the Commanders in their home stadium.

While NFL preseason games don't count towards the official standings, they still carry plenty of intrigue. They offer fans an early look at the overall roster, while also creating betting opportunities.

NFL preseason Week 1: Picks and predictions for Browns vs Commanders

Cleveland Browns vs Washington Commanders

One of the most important things to remember when analyzing betting lines for the NFL preseason is that the starters will play very little, if at all. This is especially true for Week 1. Deshaun Watson sat out for the Cleveland Browns' game against the New York Jets and is expected to do so again against the Washington Commanders.

The same can be said for most of the starters on both teams, including the Commanders' new quarterback Sam Howell. This forces bettors to approach the game from a much different angle than they would for a regular season game. One of the biggest advantages for this specific matchup is that the Browns shook some of the offseason rust off against the Jets.

Prediction: Browns 23 - Commanders 13

Look for the Browns to open their 2023 NFL preseason with a 2-0 record. They are currently three-point favorites and make for a solid bet against the spread. The likely rust for the Commanders could also contribute to a play on the under, given the current 38.5 betting total. The Browns' game in Week 0 totaled just 37 points against the Jets.

How to watch Browns vs Commanders: TV schedule, streaming options and more

The Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders will face off in a Week 1 matchup for the 2023 NFL preseason. The game will take place on Friday, August 11th and is set to kick off at 7:30 PM ET. It can be seen on FOX as well as the following streaming options.

FOX network TV

ESPN+

NFL+

fuboTV

DirectTV stream

Hulu Plus Live TV

Sling TV

YouTube TV