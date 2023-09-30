Commanders vs. Eagles history: How many times has Washington come out on top?

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles share one of the most intense rivalries in the NFL.

According to "The Football Database," the Eagles versus Washington rivalry has been played 176 times (including one postseason game), with Philadelphia winning 82 games and Washington winning 89 games. They have also tied five times.

Hence, Washington are the ones leading the series, as they have come out on top 89 times compared to Philadelphia's 82 wins, leading the series 89-82-5.

However, it is essential to note that the Eagles have had the upper hand in recent seasons, winning seven out of the last ten matchups. If this continues, then the win column will look radically different in a few years.

What to expect from the Washington Commanders in 2023

The Washington Commanders have been through a lot over the past decade. They have gone through front office scandals, a controversial name change, and numerous complaints from disgruntled past employees on social media.

Thankfully, that is a thing of the past, as the team has new owners in sports enthusiast and billionaire investor Josh Harris.

Their play on the field is getting better by the day. The Commanders started the season with a 2-1 record and are playing with an in-form QB in Sam Howell, who looks to have grabbed the starting opportunity with both hands.

It remains to be seen if they will be the ones to end the Eagles' unbeaten start to the 2023 NFL season. If they can, then the team will be a virtual lock to make the postseason this year.

What to expect from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023

On the other hand, we have the beaten Super Bowl LVII finalists. The Philadelphia Eagles are one heck of an NFL franchise, and their whole program is catered to winning in style.

Offensive guru Nick Sirianni coaches the Eagles, and they have arguably the best dual-threat QB in the NFL in Jalen Hurts. Furthermore, Hurts has the best offensive line in the league to give him ample pocket space, and he has a solid receiver's room to sling the rock to when he can't run the football.

The Eagles can challenge for the Super Bowl again, as they essentially retained every valuable piece from last year's run. Plus, the scary part is that they're looking even better this season.