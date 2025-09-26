  • home icon
Commanders vs Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 26, 2025 20:30 GMT
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Commanders vs Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season - Source: Getty

Atlanta Falcons second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hopes to bounce back after a lackluster performance last week. The Falcons will face the Washington Commanders in Week 4.

Penix only completed 18 of the 36 passes he attempted for 172 yards in the 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. One of the two interceptions he threw in that game was returned for a touchdown. He was subsequently benched late in the game for veteran QB Kirk Cousins.

Washington cruised past the Las Vegas Raiders 41–24 in Week 3 without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Let's take a look at both teams' projected starting lineups ahead of the all-NFC matchup.

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup for Week 4

Washington Commanders projected starting lineup

Washington Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels - Source: Imagn
Washington Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels - Source: Imagn

Here is a look at how the Commanders will likely line up on offense on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons:

PositionStarter
QBMarcus Mariota
RBJacory Croskey-Merritt
WRDeebo Samuel
WRLuke McCaffrey
WRJaylin Lane
TEZach Ertz
LTLaremy Tunsil
LGChris Paul
CTyler Biadasz
RGAndrew Wylie
RTJosh Conerly Jr.
Here is a look at how the Commanders will likely line up on defense on Sunday against the Falcons:

PositionStarter
LDEDorance Armstrong
LDTDaron Payne
RDTJavon Kinlaw
RDEJavontae Jean-Baptiste
WLBFrankie Luvu
MLBBobby Wagner
SLBVon Miller
LCBTrey Amos
SSPercy Butler
FSQuan Martin
RCBMarshon Lattimore
NBMike Sainristil
Below is how the Commanders' special teams are projected to line up against the Falcons:

PositionStarter
PKMatt Gay
PTress Way
HTress Way
PRJaylin Lane
KRDeebo Samuel
LSTyler Ott
Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup

Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here, we take a look at how the Atlanta Falcons are projected to line up on offense against the Washington Commanders on Sunday:

PositionStarter
QBMichael Penix Jr.
RBBijan Robinson
WRDrake London
WRDarnell Mooney
WRRay-Ray McCloud III
TEKyle Pitts Sr.
LTJake Matthews
LGMatthew Bergeron
CRyan Neuzil
RGChris Lindstrom
RTElijah Wilkinson
Below is how the Falcons will likely line up on defense against the Commanders in Week 4:

PositionStarter
LDEZach Harrison
NTRuke Orhorhoro
RDEDavid Onyemata
WLBLeonard Floyd
LLBKaden Elliss
RLBDivine Deablo
SLBArnold Ebiketie
LCBNatrone Brooks
SSJessie Bates III
FSXavier Watts
RCBMike Hughes
NBBilly Bowman Jr.
Below is how the Falcons' special teams are projected to line up against the Commanders:

PositionStarter
PKParker Romo
PBradley Pinion
HBradley Pinion
PRJamal Agnew
KRJamal Agnew
LSLiam McCullough
Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Washington Commanders depth chart

Here's a look at the Commanders' offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJayden Daniels (out)Marcus MariotaJosh Johnson-
RBJacory Croskey-MerrittChris Rodriguez Jr.Jeremy McNicholsAustin Ekeler (IR)
WRTerry McLaurin (out)Luke McCaffrey--
WRDeebo SamuelChris Moore--
WRNoah Brown (out)Jaylin Lane--
TEZach ErtzJohn Bates (out)Ben SinnottColson Yankoff
LTLaremy TunsilGeorge FantLucas Niang (IR)-
LGChris PaulNick AllegrettiBrandon Coleman-
CTyler Biadasz- --
RGAndrew WylieNick AllegrettiSam Cosmi (out)-
RTJosh Conerly Jr.Trent Scott-
Below is a look at the Commanders’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEDorance ArmstrongJalyn Holmes--
LDTDaron PayneEddie Goldman--
RDTJavon KinlawJer'Zhan Newton--
RDEJavontae Jean-BaptistePreston SmithDeatrich Wise Jr. (IR)-
WLBFrankie LuvuNick BelloreAle Kaho-
MLBBobby WagnerJordan MageeKain Medrano-
SLBVon MillerJacob Martin--
LCBTrey AmosJonathan Jones (IR)--
SSPercy ButlerDarnell SavageTyler OwensWill Harris (IR)
FSQuan MartinJeremy Reaves--
RCBMarshon Lattimore- --
NBMike SainristilNoah Igbinoghene--
Below is a look at the Commanders’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd
PKMatt Gay-
PTress Way-
HTress Way-
PRJaylin LaneLuke McCaffrey
KRDeebo SamuelLuke McCaffrey
LSTyler Ott-
Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Below is a look at the Falcons’ offensive depth chart:

Position
Starter2nd3rd4th
QBMichael Penix Jr.Kirk CousinsEmory Jones (IR)-
RBBijan RobinsonTyler AllgeierNathan Carter (out)-
WRDrake LondonCasey WashingtonJamal Agnew-
WRDarnell MooneyDavid Sills V--
WRRay-Ray McCloud IIIKhaDarel Hodge (out)--
TEKyle Pitts Sr.Charlie WoernerTeagan QuitorianoFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsMichael JerrellStorm Norton (IR)Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
LGMatthew Bergeron---
CRyan NeuzilJovaughn Gwyn--
RGChris LindstromKyle Hinton--
RTElijah WilkinsonJack NelsonKaleb McGary (IR)-
Below is a look at the Falcons’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
LDEZach Harrison--
NTRuke OrhorhoroLaCale LondonSam Roberts
RDEDavid OnyemataBrandon DorlusTa'Quon Graham (IR)
WLBLeonard FloydJames Pearce Jr.-
LLBKaden EllissJD BertrandJosh Woods
RLBDivine DeabloDeAngelo MaloneTroy Andersen (out)
SLBArnold EbiketieJalon WalkerBralen Trice (IR)
LCBA.J. Terrell Jr. (out)Natrone Brooks -
SSJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco HellamsMalik Verdon (out)
FSXavier WattsJordan Fuller (IR)-
RCBMike HughesClark Phillips III-
NBBilly Bowman Jr.Dee AlfordMike Ford Jr.
Below is a look at the Falcons’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKParker Romo--
PBradley Pinion--
HBradley Pinion--
PRJamal AgnewRay-Ray McCloud IIIMike Hughes
KRJamal AgnewRay-Ray McCloud IIIMike Hughes
LSLiam McCullough--
How to watch the Commanders vs. Falcons Week 4 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Washington Commanders will take on the Atlanta Falcons on the road in an NFL Week 4 game on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Commanders started the season 2-1, following a win against the Las Vegas Raiders in their most recent game. The Falcons, meanwhile, lost to the Carolina Panthers in their last game.

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (in-game analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter) will provide the game commentary.

CBS will broadcast the Commanders vs. Falcons game live on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch the game via streaming, using FuboTV, YouTube TV or NFL+.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, September 28th, 1:00 P.M. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV

