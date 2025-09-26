Commanders vs Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

Atlanta Falcons second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hopes to bounce back after a lackluster performance last week. The Falcons will face the Washington Commanders in Week 4.

Ad

Penix only completed 18 of the 36 passes he attempted for 172 yards in the 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. One of the two interceptions he threw in that game was returned for a touchdown. He was subsequently benched late in the game for veteran QB Kirk Cousins.

Washington cruised past the Las Vegas Raiders 41–24 in Week 3 without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's take a look at both teams' projected starting lineups ahead of the all-NFC matchup.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup for Week 4

Washington Commanders projected starting lineup

Washington Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels - Source: Imagn

Here is a look at how the Commanders will likely line up on offense on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons:

Ad

Position Starter QB Marcus Mariota RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt WR Deebo Samuel WR Luke McCaffrey WR Jaylin Lane TE Zach Ertz LT Laremy Tunsil LG Chris Paul C Tyler Biadasz RG Andrew Wylie RT Josh Conerly Jr.

Ad

Here is a look at how the Commanders will likely line up on defense on Sunday against the Falcons:

Position Starter LDE Dorance Armstrong LDT Daron Payne RDT Javon Kinlaw RDE Javontae Jean-Baptiste WLB Frankie Luvu MLB Bobby Wagner SLB Von Miller LCB Trey Amos SS Percy Butler FS Quan Martin RCB Marshon Lattimore NB Mike Sainristil

Ad

Below is how the Commanders' special teams are projected to line up against the Falcons:

Position Starter PK Matt Gay P Tress Way H Tress Way PR Jaylin Lane KR Deebo Samuel LS Tyler Ott

Ad

Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup

Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here, we take a look at how the Atlanta Falcons are projected to line up on offense against the Washington Commanders on Sunday:

Ad

Position Starter QB Michael Penix Jr. RB Bijan Robinson WR Drake London WR Darnell Mooney WR Ray-Ray McCloud III TE Kyle Pitts Sr. LT Jake Matthews LG Matthew Bergeron C Ryan Neuzil RG Chris Lindstrom RT Elijah Wilkinson

Ad

Below is how the Falcons will likely line up on defense against the Commanders in Week 4:

Position Starter LDE Zach Harrison NT Ruke Orhorhoro RDE David Onyemata WLB Leonard Floyd LLB Kaden Elliss RLB Divine Deablo SLB Arnold Ebiketie LCB Natrone Brooks SS Jessie Bates III FS Xavier Watts RCB Mike Hughes NB Billy Bowman Jr.

Ad

Below is how the Falcons' special teams are projected to line up against the Commanders:

Position Starter PK Parker Romo P Bradley Pinion H Bradley Pinion PR Jamal Agnew KR Jamal Agnew LS Liam McCullough

Ad

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Washington Commanders depth chart

Here's a look at the Commanders' offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jayden Daniels (out) Marcus Mariota Josh Johnson - RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Chris Rodriguez Jr. Jeremy McNichols Austin Ekeler (IR) WR Terry McLaurin (out) Luke McCaffrey - - WR Deebo Samuel Chris Moore - - WR Noah Brown (out) Jaylin Lane - - TE Zach Ertz John Bates (out) Ben Sinnott Colson Yankoff LT Laremy Tunsil George Fant Lucas Niang (IR) - LG Chris Paul Nick Allegretti Brandon Coleman - C Tyler Biadasz - - - RG Andrew Wylie Nick Allegretti Sam Cosmi (out) - RT Josh Conerly Jr. Trent Scott -

Ad

Below is a look at the Commanders’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Dorance Armstrong Jalyn Holmes - - LDT Daron Payne Eddie Goldman - - RDT Javon Kinlaw Jer'Zhan Newton - - RDE Javontae Jean-Baptiste Preston Smith Deatrich Wise Jr. (IR) - WLB Frankie Luvu Nick Bellore Ale Kaho - MLB Bobby Wagner Jordan Magee Kain Medrano - SLB Von Miller Jacob Martin - - LCB Trey Amos Jonathan Jones (IR) - - SS Percy Butler Darnell Savage Tyler Owens Will Harris (IR) FS Quan Martin Jeremy Reaves - - RCB Marshon Lattimore - - - NB Mike Sainristil Noah Igbinoghene - -

Ad

Below is a look at the Commanders’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd PK Matt Gay - P Tress Way - H Tress Way - PR Jaylin Lane Luke McCaffrey KR Deebo Samuel Luke McCaffrey LS Tyler Ott -

Ad

Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Below is a look at the Falcons’ offensive depth chart:

Position

Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Michael Penix Jr. Kirk Cousins Emory Jones (IR) - RB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier Nathan Carter (out) - WR Drake London Casey Washington Jamal Agnew - WR Darnell Mooney David Sills V - - WR Ray-Ray McCloud III KhaDarel Hodge (out) - - TE Kyle Pitts Sr. Charlie Woerner Teagan Quitoriano Feleipe Franks LT Jake Matthews Michael Jerrell Storm Norton (IR) Tyrone Wheatley Jr. LG Matthew Bergeron - - - C Ryan Neuzil Jovaughn Gwyn - - RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton - - RT Elijah Wilkinson Jack Nelson Kaleb McGary (IR) -

Ad

Below is a look at the Falcons’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LDE Zach Harrison - - NT Ruke Orhorhoro LaCale London Sam Roberts RDE David Onyemata Brandon Dorlus Ta'Quon Graham (IR) WLB Leonard Floyd James Pearce Jr. - LLB Kaden Elliss JD Bertrand Josh Woods RLB Divine Deablo DeAngelo Malone Troy Andersen (out) SLB Arnold Ebiketie Jalon Walker Bralen Trice (IR) LCB A.J. Terrell Jr. (out) Natrone Brooks - SS Jessie Bates III DeMarcco Hellams Malik Verdon (out) FS Xavier Watts Jordan Fuller (IR) - RCB Mike Hughes Clark Phillips III - NB Billy Bowman Jr. Dee Alford Mike Ford Jr.

Ad

Below is a look at the Falcons’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Parker Romo - - P Bradley Pinion - - H Bradley Pinion - - PR Jamal Agnew Ray-Ray McCloud III Mike Hughes KR Jamal Agnew Ray-Ray McCloud III Mike Hughes LS Liam McCullough - -

Ad

How to watch the Commanders vs. Falcons Week 4 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Washington Commanders will take on the Atlanta Falcons on the road in an NFL Week 4 game on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Commanders started the season 2-1, following a win against the Las Vegas Raiders in their most recent game. The Falcons, meanwhile, lost to the Carolina Panthers in their last game.

Ad

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (in-game analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter) will provide the game commentary.

CBS will broadcast the Commanders vs. Falcons game live on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch the game via streaming, using FuboTV, YouTube TV or NFL+.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, September 28th, 1:00 P.M. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.