"Considering retirement” - When Joe Burrow mocked hand size evaluation process at NFL Combine

The LSU Tigers had an unforgettable 2019 season, breaking records in college football. With a 15-0 record, they finished the season as the National Champions. Quarterback Joe Burrow, their chief architect, achieved a 76.3% completion rate , passing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. He also set an NCAA record with a passer rating of 202.0.

With such a strong resume, Burrow was considered a No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. However, at the NFL combine, his hand size was measured at nine inches – the lower end of what is considered ideal for a quarterback in the NFL. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports tweeted in Feb. 2020,

#NFLCombine key measurements thread… 22. #LSU QB Joe Burrow, Height: 6-3 4/8, Weight: 221, Hand: 9 👀,A rm: 30 7/8, Wingspan: 74

The 2019 Heisman trophy winner was disappointed by the finding and took to X the next day to post a sarcastic response. He wrote:

“Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts.”

Joe Burrow ranks third in terms of hand size, with a measurement of nine inches, just behind Kenny Pickett, who has 8.5 inches and Jake Fromm, who has 8.875 inches. He was also measured to be the same size as Ryan Tannehill (2012), Jared Goff (2016) and New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees (2001).

Joe Burrow proves hand-size doesn't matter

Although having large hands provide advantage in gripping the football, small hands do not necessarily hinder performance. Quarterbacks Jared Goff and Drew Brees have disproved this presumption, and Joe Burrow did the same in his second season with the Bengals, after missing the latter part of his rookie season due to injury.

Burrow completed 70.4% of his passes 4611 yards for 34 touchdowns and a passer rating of 108.3. He also received the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award for his performance. Thanks to his efforts, the Bengals reached their first Super Bowl in 33 years. He also led the Bengals to another AFC Championship game in the next season, losing only to Super Bowl LVII winners, the Kansas City Chiefs.

