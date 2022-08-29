WATCH: Controversial Browns star Deshaun Watson brightens up day of young fan with disability with a special gesture

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. He has received an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his off-field misdemeanors.

However on Sunday, he was in the news for a heartwarming reason. NFL players are often heroes for children but more often than not, the little fans never get to meet their heroes.

Well, one fan got the chance to meet Watson prior to the Browns game against the Chicago Bears and got a couple of nice presents as well.

The boy, who suffers from disability, received a Browns jersey with his name across the back, along with a Browns towel, and the quarterback even signed a football for him. Watch the heartwarming video below:

For the superstar quarterback, this might seem like a minimal thing to do, but for the fan, it surely means the world to him. Getting the chance not only to see the 26-year-old, but to get up close with him and have a nice goodie bag as well makes it even better.

For all of the off-field noise that has been centered around Deshaun Watson, this video certainly revealed another side of the quarterback.

Deshaun Watson and Cleveland Browns face tricky season ahead

The Browns were likely hoping that the quarterback's suspension would have stood at six games. However, with it now nearly doubled, the season ahead is going to be tricky.

Jacoby Brissett is the player tasked with trying to keep the Browns' playoff hopes afloat until the 26-year-old returns. But there is a real chance that Cleveland's playoff hunt could be over by the time Deshaun Watson gets back.

The team still has enough talent to make it to the postseason without a doubt, but a lot of that depends on the quarterback. Can Brissett get the most out of the likes of Amari Cooper, Jakeem Grant, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Njoku?

The former Colts quarterback will surely lean heavily on the running game of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to lead them to victory more often than not.

Watson will have to settle for being on the sidelines and watch his new team go about their business for 11 weeks of the season. The Browns broke the bank to sign him from the Houston Texans as they gave him a five-year, $230 million contract, fully guaranteed.

Having a player who earns that kind of money sitting on the sidelines is not ideal. But the least the 26-year-old can do is to continue doing what we saw in the video above and give back to the younger generation of Browns fans.

