Cooper DeJean Bench Press: How did Eagles star perform during his pro day?

Cooper DeJean has been the talk of the town following his heroics at Super Bowl 59. The Philadelphia Eagles' rookie cornerback recorded a pick-six from a Patrick Mahomes pass in the second quarter to help his team crush the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 40-22 at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9.

With the spotlight on DeJean, fans have been eager to know more about why Philly drafted him and his pro day stats.

DeJean bench-pressed 225 pounds 16 times at the University of Iowa's Pro Day in April 2024. On average defensive backs bench press 15-20 times.

The former Hawkeyes star also recorded his 40-yard dash time in 4.43 seconds, did a vertical jump of 38.5 inches and a broad jump of 10-foot-4. DeJean measured in at 6-foot and 203 pounds, and the Eagles seemed to be convinced by his numbers and athleticism that he would be the right fit for their defense.

Moreover, Cooper DeJean was widely regarded as one of the best cornerbacks at the collegiate level in 2023. He played in 10 games for Iowa in his final year and recorded 41 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions.

How did Cooper DeJean fare in his rookie year with Philadelphia Eagles?

The Eagles selected Cooper DeJean in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, with the No. 40 overall pick. The cornerback enjoyed a fabulous rookie year with the team, playing a critical role in helping them win the Super Bowl.

During the regular season, DeJean recorded 51 tackles (38 solo), 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and six passes defended. He helped the Eagles clinch the NFC East with a 14-3 record.

In three postseason games, DeJean posted 18 tackles (12 solo) and one interception touchdown in Super Bow 59 in New Orleans, which happened to be on his 22nd birthday.

