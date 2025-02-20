Cooper DeJean NFL Combine results: How did Eagles CB perform at the scouting event?

Cooper DeJean had a fabulous rookie year with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping them win the Super Bowl. The Eagles drafted DeJean in the second round with the No. 40 pick after being impressed by his drills at the 2024 NFL Combine.

DeJean measured in at 6-foot-1/2 and 203 lbs at his Combine. The cornerback did his 10-yard split in a rapid 1.53 seconds but did not partake in the 20-yard shuttle.

Furthermore, DeJean showed off his athleticism with a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-4 broad jump.

DeJean did a 40-yard dash at 4.43 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 16 times on his Pro Day at Iowa. Here's a look at his key drill results and measurements before being drafted by the Eagles.

Height: 6-foot-1/2

6-foot-1/2 Weight: 203 lbs

203 lbs 40-yard dash: 4.43 (pro day)

4.43 (pro day) 10-yard split: 1.53

1.53 20-yard shuttle: DNP

DNP Vertical jump: 38.5"

38.5" Broad jump: 10-foot-4

10-foot-4 Arm length : 31 1/8"

: 31 1/8" Bench press: 16 reps (pro day)

During his three years at Iowa, DeJean racked up 120 tackles (85 solo), five tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 13 passes defended and three interceptions for touchdowns across 30 games. He also played as a return specialist in his final two years with the Hawkeyes, recording 406 yards and a TD on 31 returns.

In his final year at Iowa, DeJean was named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. The cornerback was also named to the First-team All-Big Ten team in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Cooper DeJean played key role in helping Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles CB Cooper DeJean - Source: Getty

Cooper DeJean recorded a pick-six in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chefs on Feb. 9 to help the Eagles win 40-22 in the big game. He intercepted a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter and returned it for a 38-yard touchdown.

DeJean finished the regular season with 51 tackles (38 solo), 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and six passes defended. He helped the Eagles win the NFC East and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

In the playoffs, DeJean tallied 18 tackles (12 solo), one interception and one touchdown.

