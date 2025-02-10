Cooper DeJean Stats Tonight: How did the Eagles CB fare against Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX?

Cooper DeJean has been a massive revelation ever since the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in the second round of the 2024 Draft. As the primary nickelback, he was impactful in the regular season with 51 tackles (38 solo), six pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and half a sack. He was also impectful on special teams, returning 21 punts for 211 yards.

Thanks to his efforts, the team won the NFC East at 14-3, then made its way to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans - which also happened to be his 22nd birthday. So he had plenty of incentive to clinch the Lombardi Trophy as a rookie - but did he do it? And how did he fare?

Cooper DeJean's stats tonight

These are DeJean's stats at Super Bowl LIX:

Total tackles: 6

Solo tackles: 3

Assisted tackles: 3

Pass deflections: 1

Interceptions: 1

Touchdowns: 1

Punt returns: 3

Punt return yards: 27

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.