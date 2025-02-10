  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cooper DeJean Stats Tonight: How did the Eagles CB fare against Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX?

Cooper DeJean Stats Tonight: How did the Eagles CB fare against Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX?

By Andre Castillo
Modified Feb 10, 2025 03:17 GMT
NFL: DEC 08 Panthers at Eagles - Source: Getty
NFL: DEC 08 Panthers at Eagles - Source: Getty

Cooper DeJean has been a massive revelation ever since the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in the second round of the 2024 Draft. As the primary nickelback, he was impactful in the regular season with 51 tackles (38 solo), six pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and half a sack. He was also impectful on special teams, returning 21 punts for 211 yards.

Thanks to his efforts, the team won the NFC East at 14-3, then made its way to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans - which also happened to be his 22nd birthday. So he had plenty of incentive to clinch the Lombardi Trophy as a rookie - but did he do it? And how did he fare?

Cooper DeJean's stats tonight

These are DeJean's stats at Super Bowl LIX:

  • Total tackles: 6
  • Solo tackles: 3
  • Assisted tackles: 3
  • Pass deflections: 1
  • Interceptions: 1
  • Touchdowns: 1
  • Punt returns: 3
  • Punt return yards: 27
also-read-trending Trending

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Santosh Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी