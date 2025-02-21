Cooper DeJean vs. Reed Blankenship 40-yard dash time: Which Eagles star ran quicker at NFL combine?

Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship played key roles in helping the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl this past season. The two young defensive stars kept Philly's rearguard in check and made notable contributions in the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

DeJean, though, is quicker than Blankenship in a foot race. Notably, neither of them did the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

DeJean completed his 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at his Pro Day in Iowa in March 2024. whixh was faster than Blankenship's 4.58 seconds at his Pro Day at Middle Tennessee in 2022.

DeJean played three years at Iowa and tallied up 120 tackles (85 solo), five tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 13 passes defended and three interceptions for touchdowns in 30 games. He also took up the role as a return specialist in his final two years with the Hawkeyes, posting 406 yards and a TD on 31 returns.

Meanwhile, Blankenship totaled 419 tackles (267 solo), 27 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and nine interceptions, including one interception touchdown in his five years at Middle Tennessee. He also recorded 20 passes defended, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

Blankenship went undrafted in 2022 but was signed by the Eagles later in the year.

A look at Cooper DeJean's 2024 season stats in comparison to Reed Blankenship

Super Bowl LIX: Philadelphia Eagles CB Cooper DeJean - Source: Getty

Cooper DeJean recorded 51 tackles (38 solo), 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and six passes defended in his rookie regular season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The cornerback also contributed 18 tackles (12 solo), one interception and one touchdown in the playoffs. DeJean's interception touchdown came in the Super Bowl, when the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

Meanwhile, Blankenship totaled 78 tackles (52 solo), six passes defended, four interceptions and one fumble recovery in the regular season. The safety also tallied 27 tackles (18 solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in the playoffs.

