Cooper Kupp injury update: Latest on Rams WR for fantasy football Week 4

Cooper Kupp has yet to appear for the Los Angeles Rams this season. Once the best-scoring wide receiver in fantasy football, the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year has struggled to stay on the field.

He missed the second half of last season and has been inactive through three games this season. So, what's the latest on his status?

Cooper Kupp injury update

Is Cooper Kupp still injured?

Cooper Kupp is still on Injured Reserve. New rules state that the IR is no longer a season-ending designation. It can be for certain players, like Nick Chubb or Mike Williams, but it is also a short-term roster spot. At a minimum, players on IR must be out for four games.

That means Kupp can't return until at least Week 5. The player has been dealing with a hamstring injury, which can affect players significantly when they run.

Right now, there's no timetable for when the Rams will bring him back. They fell to 1-2 after a Monday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams offense started out hot, putting up over 30 points on the Seattle Seahawks without Kupp. Puka Nacua burst onto the scene, as did Tutu Atwell.

Nevertheless, the team is anxiously awaiting the return of its star player. He will look to guide them back to the playoffs now that both he and Matthew Stafford are healthy.

What happened to Cooper Kupp?

Cooper Kupp strained his hamstring during the NFL preseason. After missing most of last season with an ankle injury, the wide receiver came into this season with the hope of being fully healthy.

That didn't happen, though, as he hurt his hamstring.

The injury was so bad that it landed Kupp on the Injured Reserve and forced others into action.

It also required him to see a specialist. Hamstring injuries can be pesky, and this one is proving to be very difficult for the wideout to recover from.

The good news is that no one expects Kupp to be out for the entire season. The bad news is that fantasy managers can't afford to wait much longer for someone who was likely taken in the first or second round of many drafts.

When will Cooper Kupp return?

As mentioned earlier, Cooper Kupp was placed on IR. That means he has to be inactive for four games.

That's the minimum, though, as he could be there for much longer, which means the best-case scenario involves him returning against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

He's still unable to play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 even if he feels healthy enough to give it a go.

Any expectation for Kupp's return is not rooted in what the team has said but more in speculation. He's considered week-to-week but is also not considered an imminent return at the moment. Sean McVay is optimistic about a Week 5 return, but it's not confirmed yet.