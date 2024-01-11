Cooper Kupp injury update: Latest on Rams WR for wildcard round clash vs Lions

Many of the Los Angeles Rams' primary contributors were out of the lineup for last weekend's Week 18 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers due to non-injury-related reasons.

The Rams rested several important starters since they had already guaranteed a spot in the playoffs going into that Week 18 matchup.

Running back Kyren Williams, defensive lineman Ernest Jones, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and defensive lineman Aaron Donald were among those inactive for the last regular season game of the season.

The Los Angeles team's next assignment is a Wildcard Weekend playoff matchup against the Detroit Lions. It now remains to be seen if Cooper Kupp will play in that crucial game.

Cooper Kupp was not on the field for the Rams last week due to a choice made by head coach Sean McVay to give significant components of the team rest rather than a serious injury. It is unlikely that the seasoned wide receiver will miss this weekend's crucial Wildcard Round matchup against the Lions.

Kupp has logged 59 receptions on 95 targets for 737 yards and five scores in 12 games this season thus far. His next game will be in the playoffs' wildcard round.

What happened to Cooper Kupp?

After missing a few games due to a minor ankle sprain in November, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has recovered with a few spectacular performances.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old did not play for the Rams against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18. He was kept out to get some rest because the Rams had already qualified for the playoffs, not because of any serious injury concerns.

When will Cooper Kupp return?

On Wildcard Weekend of the 2023–2024 NFL season, wide receiver Cooper Kupp is anticipated to participate when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Detroit Lions in the opening round of the playoffs.

Kupp wasn't listed on Wednesday's initial injury report for the Rams. This indicates that the player's absence from action last week was solely due to the team's decision to allow him to rest.

OT Rob Havenstein (NIR/rest), OL Joe Noteboom (foot), DB Jordan Fuller (ankle), and LB Troy Reeder (knee) were all held out of the Rams' opening practice of the week.