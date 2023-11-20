Cooper Kupp injury update vs Seahawks: What happened to Rams WR?

After winning the Super Bowl, Cooper Kupp suffered with injuries during the 2022 season that limited his numbers and were one of the reasons for the Los Angeles Rams' huge dropoff after being champions the year before. It looks like the wide receiver isn't completely free from being hurt.

During the divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks, Cooper Kupp appears to have suffered an ankle injury. He limped off the field and appeared to be in a lot of pain before going to the locker room to get a better check with the trainers.

Before the injury, the afternoon wasn't going smoothly for Kupp, who amassed just one catch for 11 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. He has 375 yards and a touchdown this season, largely overshadowed by Rams' rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua in 2023. Kupp also had a stint on the injured reserve in 2023 due to a hamstring injury.

The Los Angeles Rams downgraded Cooper Kupp to OUT after a few minutes.

Cooper Kupp's new injury - is there anything related to the 2022 ankle sprain?

In 2022, Cooper Kupp could not build upon his Offensive Player of the Year from the previous season, instead missing the second half of the season due to a high ankle sprain that needed surgery.

As one of the best Fantasy Football players available, Kupp is always a first-round pick in drafts. With the Rams struggling, not having their best wide receiver for the second half of the season surely hurt their chances of defending the title.

News about a possible hamstring injury emerged in early August, and he did miss the start of the season while still trying to nurse the problem. He returned in Week 5, but at that point, it was rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua who dominated the headlines.

This new ankle injury isn't related to the high-ankle sprain that made Kupp miss the second half of the 2022 season. Although the sight isn't beautiful, it looks like the wide receiver avoided a major injury and this shouldn't keep him out for the long-term. The Los Angeles Rams dodged a bullet here.