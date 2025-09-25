Cooper Kupp or Marvin Harrison Jr or Calvin Ridley: Who should I start for Week 4 fantasy football

As we approach Week 4 in the NFL season, players are starting to settle in, with some stability in fantasy football

Like any week, any player can go off for a big fantasy performance, or do the opposite and have a dud.

With there being sometimes three, four wide receivers on the field, the position is one of the most important in fantasy, with there being many options to choose from to start.

Cooper Kupp, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Calvin Ridley are three starting wide receviers that have the potential to be WR1's, if they perform at a consistent rate. Let's take a look at how the three will do in fantasy this weekend:

Is Cooper Kupp a good fantasy pick in Week 4?

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Through three games this season with the Seatlle Seahawks, Cooper Kupp has 11 receptions, and 136 receiving yards. He's been the WR2 in Seattle opposite side of Jaxon Smith Njigba.

This week, the Seahwawks division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed 793 passing yards and three touchdowns through three games. Kupp could have a chance to have his breakout game against an Arizona Cardinals defense that allows a lot of yards through the air in his fourth game as a Seahawk.

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. a good fantasy pick in Week 4?

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

In his second season in the NFL, Marvin Harrison Jr. has 10 catches for 142 yards, and a touchdown. He's struggled a bit this season with some drops.

This week, the Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks, who as a team, have given up 665 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. Seattle's passing defense also has five picks, so, they do have the ability to cause turnovers and create less opportunities for offenses.

Will Harrison Jr.'s woes continue, or will he have a breakout game? That's all up to him, as he will very likely be fed by Kyler Murray.

Is Calvin Ridley a good fantasy pick in Week 4?

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty

With rookie quarterback Cam Ward throwing him the ball his season, Calvin Ridley has eight receptions for 111 yards.

This week, the 0-3 Tennessee Titans face the 0-3 Houston Texans. Houston's pass defense is okay, allowing 620 passing yards and just three touchdowns.

Given Ward is still getting used to an NFL offense, Ridely could be sent to the bench in some leagues this week.

Should I start Cooper Kupp, Marvin Harrison Jr., or Calvin Ridley in Week 4 Fantasy Football?

Cooper Kupp vs. Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Calvin Ridley fantasy Week 4 overlook

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, Marvin Harrison Jr. is the recommended start of Cooper Kupp and Calvin Ridley in Week 4.

Harrison Jr. is projected to produce 14.6 points to Ridley's 11.3, and Kupp's 9.9.

Harrison holds the advantage in all three major receiving categories over the other two, projected to outperform Ridley and Kupp in receptions, receiving yards, and receivinf touchdowns. Ridley is projected the second-most in the three categorie with Kupp projected to finish last, despite all the numbers being not too far off.

