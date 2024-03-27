Cordarrelle Patterson Steelers contract: How much will RB earn in Pittsburgh?

Cordarrelle Patterson will be playing for a new team in 2023. The NFL's career kickoff return touchdowns has signed a two-year, $6 million deal to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The one-time Super Bowl champion will join a revamped Pittsburgh team featuring Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and other statement off-season additions. Petterson, a four-time Pro Bowler, can play a plethora of offensive and defensive positions, adding a new dimension to the Steelers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cordarrelle Patterson's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Cordarrelle Patterson has earned $39,664,015 in his 11-year NFL career.

Patterson has had five different spells. According to Spotrac, he made $3.25 million in his sole season with the New England Patriots and $5.6 million for one year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He spent four seasons playing for the Minnesota Vikings, earning $7,274,683 for his efforts. The perennial Pro Bowler also enjoyed two years with the Chicago Bears, earning $10,039,332, and three years with the Atlanta Falcons, worth $13.5 million.

Expand Tweet

How did Cordarrelle Patterson perform in 2023?

Patterson is in the twilight of his career, so it shouldn't be surprising that he had an up-and-down year in 2023.

He featured in 14 games last season, but all were from the bench. Patterson saw a decline in every major statistical category and looked like a luxury option on the bench for the most part.

The perennial All-Pro selection was the third running back on the Atlanta Falcons depth chart, behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. He ended the 2023 season with 38 receiving yards, one receiving TD, 18 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns in 14 games.

He will look for an improvement in Pittsburgh beginning this season. The Steelers signed Patterson to contribute to their offense immediately, and the hybrid talent will get the chance to show off his skillset in front of a new fan base.